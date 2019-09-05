A

Here are 6 ways your office can be unhealthy and what you can do about it

Your office may be really swanky but it can come with a few health hazards. Here are a few practical solutions you can adopt to steer clear of them.

By Rekha Balakrishnan
10th Sep 2019
1 clap
  • +0
Share on
close
1 clap
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

If you thought you were safe from health hazards in your plush, modern, swanky, upscale, all-amenities-provided office, think again. The average working environment may be affecting your health in more ways than one.


Most of us spend our working hours in environments we cannot completely control, whether it is in front of a cash counter, a client or a computer screen. With stress-related-illnesses and ‘burnouts’ becoming a common occurrence, it becomes important to be aware of health hazards, physical and otherwise, that can give you quite a nasty surprise.  


Here are some office health challenges and ideas on how to beat them.


Healthy office

For your eyes only

We can’t do without computers - they make our work easier but they can also cause vision problems. Computer users risk tired, red eyes, burning, and blurred or double vision. Studies say people blink up to 60 percent less often while looking at the screen, causing dry-eye symptoms. Not to mention, dry air, paper dust, and ventilation fans adding to the problem.


Solution: Look away from the screen and at a distant object (greenery works best) at least every 30 minutes. Use eye drops (after consulting a doctor) if you feel strained. Also, for those who wear reading glasses, please get a pair specially designed for the distance you sit from the screen.

Watch your back

More often than not, our office chairs are just not ergonomically designed. Sitting too long in an improper posture can provoke both acute and chronic backache. According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, psychology also plays a big role in chronic pain. The report says a backache can be a sign of boredom or unhappiness at work.


Solution: Ergonomics is the word! Adjust the height of your chair and keyboard, and check their distance from the screen. If you’ve adjusted your workstation and it still doesn’t work, try getting more exercise outside work to improve your mood, adds the WHO report. For relief from shoulder pain, place your screen at eye level, about an arm’s length from your eyes. And try a wireless headset for your phone. Also make sure the placement of your keyboard doesn’t make you hunch up.

The air you breathe

The air you breathe is not really as safe or clean as you think. A lack of ventilation and dust and mould in carpeting can also cause problems like asthma or allergic bronchitis.


Solution: Keep your office floor as dust-free as possible, especially your workstation or cubicle, and make sure the ventilation system isn’t blocked.

Sound issues

According to a study, even low-level noises in open offices can often result in stress. Even if you have a cubicle to yourself, it is not soundproof.


Solution: Explain to colleagues that it is vital to keep noise levels to a minimum. Use headphones if you’re listening to music. Try to limit phone calls, use a hands-free device if possible, and speak in a low tone instead of holding loud conversations. Avoid shouting across the room to catch another colleague’s attention. 

Cut the junk out

Yes, a bag of chips and a can of an aerated drink during breaks are really tempting but they can cause more harm that you think. You not only tend to overeat but also end up eating the wrong food.


Solution: Do not mix eating with work. Eat away from your desk and take enough time to chew your food. Studies have shown that the more you snack, the more you tend to put on weight. If you are the kind who likes to snack, carry a fresh fruit, carrot sticks, or any other healthy alternative of your choice.

Stress distress

Be it the ‘bossy’ boss, office bully or a non-cooperative co-worker, one bad apple is enough to ruin the entire office’s environment and cause enough stress to land you in the hospital. Everyone feels stress related to work, family, decisions, your future, and more. Stress contributes to diseases like hypertension and heart diseases, while causing problems with sleep and headaches in the short run.


Solution: Be calm and face the situation head on. Remember, no workplace is without its flaws and the calmer you are, the better you can deal with any problem at hand. Also, make sure you don’t take any work home. Practise deep-breathing exercises and indulge in outdoor sports activities with your family and friends. This will help you destress and prepare you to handle all those painfully annoying moments at work.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Also Read

Here are the habits of a healthy entrepreneur



2+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 2+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Rekha Balakrishnan
    After 20 years in the Middle East, Rekha is now trying to find her feet in Bengaluru. Passionate about women’s empowerment, mental health, and other social issues, she is excited about new stories waiting to be told.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    How a housewife from Haryana became a top Flipkart seller earning Rs 8 lakhs a month

    Tenzin Pema

    This woman entrepreneur is earning millions selling sarees via WhatsApp

    Tanvi Dubey

    Not just a boys’ club: women entrepreneurs who built startup unicorns

    Tanvi Dubey

    Meet the 4 women entrepreneurs rising in the gaming space

    Tanvi Dubey
    Daily Capsule
    Binny Bansal to launch new VC fund; Why Uber wants Sun Mobility's battery swap tech
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    These suicide prevention helplines ensure support is just a call away

    Nirandhi Gowthaman

    Say it with chai! 5 women entrepreneurs who are bringing us joy in a cuppa

    Tanvi Dubey

    These women met on Facebook and then went on an Arctic expedition to understand climate change

    Rekha Balakrishnan

    Kerala to set up India's first global trade centre for women

    Rekha Balakrishnan

    With a Y Combinator grant, tech entrepreneur Bhavna Singh aims to go places with her deep tech startup

    Tanvi Dubey

    How a housewife built a Rs 10 Cr business from an investment of Rs 50,000

    Ramarko Sengupta

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Wed Sep 11 2019

    Brand E-Commerce 2019

    Bengaluru
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi