A

Wing Commander Anjali Singh becomes India's first female military diplomat

Anjali Singh, a 41-year-old IAF officer joined the Indian Embassy in Moscow as Deputy Air Attache on September 10.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
18th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Wing Commander Anjali Singh

Wing Commander Anjali Singh has become the first woman to be appointed as a military diplomat in Indian missions abroad. The 41-year-old IAF officer joined the Indian Embassy in Moscow as Deputy Air Attache on September 10, according to a tweet from the embassy.

Hailing from Bihar, Anjali became a commissioned officer in the Air Force in 2001. She was part of the aeronautical engineering branch of the Air Force and was stationed at Jodhpur. She trained on MiG29 fighter aircrafts and was part of the fighter squadron during her 17 years of service.

 

India has over 100 diplomatic missions across the world and  Anjali has broken through the male-dominated environs of military diplomacy to become the first female woman defence attache in an Indian mission abroad.  Reports say that the Indian Navy is also considering appointing women in Indian missions abroad.


Russia is a long-standing strategic partner and source of acquisition of weapons for India since the 1960s. Anjali will assist in cooperation, training and procurement in the field of defence between the two countries. Her appointment comes at a time when India is slated to begin acquiring the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missiles from Russia from next year onwards. 

 

Her appointment is a result of former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s proposal to give military women more global exposure.  


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Indian Air Force commissions country's first three women fighter pilots today

Also Read

Meet the techie who quit her MNC job to join the Indian Air Force



 



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman
An avid learner, Nirandhi thinks that life is too short a time for mankind to completely comprehend life. She is passionate about telling stories that will make a difference. She engages with topics like gender equality, sport and society and politics.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From Rs 8 lakh to Rs 2.4 cr in 2 years - how this single mum and woman entrepreneur grew her organic beauty startup

Sasha R

Meet these 5 interior designers who are creating meaningful spaces

Nirandhi Gowthaman

'You’ll never be a real woman' and other things trans women are tired of hearing

Sasha R

Her family wanted her to be a banker, but she found her calling in mental health with Poddar Foundation

Rekha Balakrishnan
Daily Capsule
Anthill Ventures’ Devang Mehta on why less is more; Amazon Alexa now speaks Hindi
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

What my girlfriends taught me about careers, money, and happiness

Hansi Mehrotra

How these women on TikTok are using 15 seconds to build successful careers and make money

Tanvi Dubey

How women like Saritha, Taslima, Priyanka, Bhavani are earning a second income through Myntra’s MENSA Network

Rekha Balakrishnan

Wing Commander Anjali Singh becomes India's first female military diplomat

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet these 5 interior designers who are creating meaningful spaces

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Why this jewellery startup is a favourite with celebs like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureshi

Sasha R

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 20 2019

BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

Bangalore
Fri Sep 20 2019

VIT Hack

Vellore
Sat Sep 21 2019

Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

Chennai
Mon Sep 23 2019

Global Citizenship Conference 2019

Bangalore