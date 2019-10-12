A

Meet the 5 women YouTubers who are DIY-ing their businesses

You can learn anything from YouTube - the art of make-up, cooking, sewing and anything that catches your fancy. Here are five women YouTubers who are making life easy with DIY videos.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
12th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
YouTube Channels: Accounts Can Keep Verification Badge

Today, Youtube has become the go-to place for learning everything under the sun. According to the company, 71 percent of viewers in India check YouTube videos first to learn about something. This new trend has led to an increase in DIY content creators. These DIY creators span different categories from art and craft, beauty and skin care, fashion hacks, home decor and much more.  


Here is a look at some DIY YouTube channels that should be on your must-checkout list.

Artkala - World of Innovation 

Artkala is an art and craft channel with 2.47 million subscribers that transforms old and useless waste material into new and creative items. The easy and simple to follow DIY tutorials are perfect for beginners and can be tried at home. The creators Puja, Sneha and Pawan from Patna, Bihar have created a channel that produces a new video every day and has garnered over 417,300,000 views since 2016


Shruti Arjun Anand 

Shruti Arjun Anand is skin and hair care DIY YouTuber. Her channel has tutorials in Hindi on easy and pocket-friendly skin and hair care routines. With 5.32 million subscribers, her channel features everyday makeup routines, mehendi tutorials, and more. Shruti describes her channel as ‘beauty and entertainment ka channel’ and apart from skincare she also produces sketches.

Woodooz

Woodooz is a unique DIY channel that specialises in Indian woodwork and carpentry. Started by Preethi and her spouse Somu in Chennai in 2011, the channel helps beginners to make everyday utility items and decor, arts and crafts and how-tos and tips related to woodwork. The channel has over 227,000 views. 

Dhara Patel 

Dhara Patel is a DIY home decor YouTuber with over 17k subscribers. Since its launch in 2018, her channel has garnered over 753,100 views. Her easy and cost effective home decor DIY videos can help transform homes into vibrant looking and beautiful homes. Her channel has unique ideas and creations like entryway makeovers, kitchen wall decor, makeovers on a budget and more. 

CraftLas 

CraftLas started by Aarti Gupta is a DIY channel for arts, paintings and crafts videos. The channel uploads over 30 step-by-step tutorials videos every month of easy and cost-effective festive crafts and art. The DIY videos show how waste material that are found in every home can enable people to make crafts at home without spending money on art supplies. Started in 2012, the channel has over 269k subscribers, 700+ videos and 47,374,800+  views.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Also Read

From Superwoman to super host: YouTube star Lilly Singh debuts on NBC with late-night show

Also Read

Meet Bijayeta Singh, the only woman in Flipkart's last-mile fleet in Siliguri


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Improving your social persona and gaining confidence: insights from expert Akshatha Hegde

Sasha R

As a third-generation entrepreneur, Suchita Jain is spinning profits for the billion-dollar Vardhman Group

Rekha Balakrishnan

Indian Bra Queen is on a mission. Are you joining her?

Shradha Sharma

Meet Anna Chandy, the woman who helped Deepika Padukone come out of depression

Shruthi Mohan
Daily Capsule
TechSparks Day 1: If you can build in India, you can build anywhere else (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Improving your social persona and gaining confidence: insights from expert Akshatha Hegde

Sasha R

She’s The Business - HSBC study reveals women entrepreneurs face gender bias when seeking funding

Nirandhi Gowthaman

How Unicef is helping girls like Janka, Saika, and Manisha speak up for their rights in rural Maharashtra

Rekha Balakrishnan

[World Mental Health Day] How mental health affects girls and women in India

Sasha R

[World Mental Health Day] India has the highest number of suicides among youth. So, what ails our young girls?

Rekha Balakrishnan

10 online businesses women can start from home

Nirandhi Gowthaman

20 sexist things Indian women are tired of hearing

Sasha R

Meet the fashion designer who has dressed celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Saina Nehwal, and Victoria Beckham over the past 25 years

Rekha Balakrishnan

This Harvard educated mum returned to India to sell sustainable toys for children

Sasha R

World Vegetarian Day: Meet the celebrities who have made vegetarianism a way of life

Rekha Balakrishnan

These 5 young activists apart from Greta Thunberg are fighting the climate change war

Sasha R

Meet the Indian sportswomen who have secured their place at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore