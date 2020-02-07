அ
Nirandhi Gowthaman
7th Feb 2020
NASA astronaut Christina Koch shatters record for longest stay in space by a female astronaut
Quick News and Updates
Remove
7th Feb 2020
This woman entrepreneur started up with savings from internships at 18, hopes to clock revenue of Rs 8 Cr
Woman Entrepreneur
Remove
6th Feb 2020
Meet the 5 women featured in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list
Women's Empowerment
Remove
6th Feb 2020
Dancer, choreographer, actor, and entrepreneur – why Shakti Mohan is always in the spotlight
Women Entrepreneur
Remove
5th Feb 2020
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged
Women in Tech
Remove
5th Feb 2020
These 'two broke girls' are on a mission to help women with PCOS
Women's Empowerment
Remove
4th Feb 2020
[World Cancer Day] 5 women from Bollywood whose struggles with cancer are truly inspirational
Inspiration
Remove
3rd Feb 2020
Leila Janah, a social entrepreneur who was on a mission to end global poverty dies at 37
Woman Entrepreneur
Remove
3rd Feb 2020
Meet Aneesha Labroo, an activewear entrepreneur using football to build a community and empower women
Woman Entrepreneur
Remove
2nd Feb 2020
10 witty quotes by women at the BAFTA awards
Quotes
Remove
30th Jan 2020
Meet the dentist-turned-photographer who captured Saina Nehwal’s wedding on camera
Woman Entrepreneur
Remove
28th Jan 2020
Two Indian women authors longlisted for UK's coveted literary prize
awesome women
