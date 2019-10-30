A

Yami Gautam appointed ambassador of Global Investors’ Meet 2019 by Himachal Pradesh govt

Yami Gautam who hails from Himachal Pradesh had recently expressed her desire to go back to her roots. She has invested in an eco-friendly farm in her family village Bilaspur and hopes to pursue organic farming in a big way and promote the minimalisation of fertilizers.

By Rekha Balakrishnan
30th Oct 2019
Popular actor Yami Gautam has been chosen by the Himachal Pradesh government to be the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet 2019. The event will take place on November 7 and 8 in Dharamshala.


yami gautam

The State government had been in talks with the actress as authorities were actively seeking out Himachalis who have kept close to their roots even while they have gone out into the world and become notable names in their respective fields. Yami is the only Bollywood name to be present at the event that will be hosting international investors from over 40 countries.


The actor who hails from Himachal Pradesh had recently expressed her desire to go back to her roots. Having herself invested in building a eco friendly farm in her family village Bilaspur, the actress hopes to pursue organic farming in a big way and promotes the minimalisation of fertilizers. Her interest in the event was piqued even more because she is keen expand her farm to realise her larger dream of bringing to Himachal Pradesh, fresh produce and chemical-free vegetables.


Talking about the event, she said, “I am thrilled that the State government thought of me for this event. Though the event is close on the heels of the release of my film Bala, I will wrap up my promotions in time to attend it. As a proud Himachali, I see boundless promise in the Global Investors Meet and hope it will go a long way in making the State self-sufficient, independent, and strong in terms of infrastructure. Personally, I am looking forward to interacting with some great business minds from across the world and get inspired to take my personal dreams to the next level.”

The Global Investors' Meet 2019 is the flagship business event of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. The event will showcase the policy and regulatory environment, investment opportunities across eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the State.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


