Australian women's football team strike landmark deal, set to receive equal pay

The Australian national women's football team is set to receive the same match pay and share of commercial revenue as the men's team. The Football Federation Association and Professional Footballers Association have agreed to the deal in principle.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
5th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Australian women's football team

The Australian women’s national football team, famously known as the ‘Matildas’, are set to earn the same match pay as their male counterparts, the ‘Socceroos’. Football Federation Australia (FFA) and the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) union have agreed to a landmark deal on November 5. The deal which only requires legal ratification is expected to be officially announced by the end of this week. 


The national men’s team have historically been paid more than the women’s and earned a greater share of commercial revenues. This groundbreaking agreement will make Australia the fifth nation to provide equal pay to the national men’s and women’s football teams. Norway was the first country to provide pay parity, followed by the Netherlands and Finland. The New Zealand women’s team, ‘Football Ferns’, also won the right to equal pay in May last year. 


The Matildas and the Socceroos will reportedly share 40 per cent of the commercial revenue and the prize money evenly under the agreement, with the player's total share of revenue in the game also set to rise from 30 percent to 40 percent. Sam Kerr, the Matildas' captain, in a TV interview to an Australian news channel said,


“Obviously, it's a welcome investment into women's football and we're really excited about it. It hasn't been finalised, so hopefully we can get the deal over the edge, but yeah, it's exciting.”


The Matildas are possibly the toughest team in the Asia-Pacific region, and have been strong performers at the international stage. During the World Cup in France earlier this year, they reached the knockout stages and took home $1 million for their performance. Whereas, the men’s team failed to win a single game and still took home $8 million. 


For a long time, the Australian women’s team has been trying to bring about greater pay. In 1999, the team published a nude calendar to raise funds to be able to complete. Former goalkeeper Melissa Hudson resorted to selling most of her memorabilia to raise funds to play in the competition.


The fight for equal pay in sports has been in the spotlight since the US women’s national team filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation alleging pay discrimination and gender bias in March this year. The lawsuit launched by the current World Champions will come to court on May 5, 2020.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

These women footballers are fighting to level the playing field

Also Read

Levelling the playing field: How Indian women’s football team captain Aditi Chauhan is empoweri...






  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Govt set to launch first-ever women's football league next month: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Nirandhi Gowthaman

How this homemaker-turned-entrepreneur from Delhi is helping women restart their careers

Sasha R

How a housewife from Haryana became a top Flipkart seller earning Rs 8 lakhs a month

Tenzin Pema

Indian Bra Queen is on a mission. Are you joining her?

Shradha Sharma
Daily Capsule
India will have 100 unicorns by 2025; Meet the co-creator of the database that powers Facebook, Apple
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From Bollywood to the workplace: gender equality rhetoric needs a revamp

Sonica Aron

Now you can discuss your periods with this new emoji

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Woman-led SP Robotic Works launches drone-based coding programme for kids across India

Sasha R

Women and the corner office – no longer an urban legend

Apurva Purohit

From advertising to lingerie to back again: Indian Bra Queen and her insatiable love for entrepreneurship

Tanvi Dubey

Bald and badass: how Paromita Gupta is owning alopecia

Sasha R

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore