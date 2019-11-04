Govt set to launch first-ever women's football league next month: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has revealed that the government has planned to host the first-ever women's football league and increase the enthusiasm for FIFA U-17 2020 Women's World Cup.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
4th Nov 2019
Fifa u-17 women's World Cup emblem

Source: FIFA

In exactly a year from November 2, India is set to host the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup. On Saturday, Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Baremen, and AIFF President Praful Patel unveiled the official emblem for the 16-team tournament at the iconic Gateway of India, Mumbai.


Speaking after the unveiling, Kiren Rijiju revealed that the government is going to conduct the first-ever women’s league next month. This proposed event is set to be one of the most extensive football programmes in the country. 


"We are going to launch the women's football league, most probably next month. We are ready with the format and it will be one of the most extensive football programmes in the country, be in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development," Rijiju told reporters present at the event. 

 

He said that the aim of the tournament is to take the sport to the masses. "We are ready and we are going to launch it. And you are going to see that it will be a huge movement in India, not just a tournament,” he added.


Rijiju has already put in motion plans to make the FIFA tournament a memorable event. “In this one year's time, we would be generating enough enthusiasm among people to make this World Cup one of the most successful and memorable. Personally, I have two objectives. One is to make this event the most successful and second to take that as an opportunity to create a football culture in India,” he said revealing his plans for 2020.

 

Even though the venues have not been announced so far, Rijiju said that he has urged FIFA to look at more venues for hosting matches. He has voiced his support and commitment to the local organising committee for the tournament headed by Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee Roma Khanna. 

 

Sarai Bareman, the FIFA women’s football officer also said that she would like the tournament to leave a legacy.

“This tournament is much more than a World Cup. It represents so much for the women and young girls of this country. It represents their empowerment. My challenge to you, Mr. Rijiju and Mr. Patel, is to make the next year’s World Cup a record breaking event. We want to leave a legacy.”

 

The event was also graced by the U-17 India women’s captain Silki Devi, veteran footballer Bembem Devi, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, triple jump athlete Amrinder Singh, and India’s first blade runner Major DP Singh. 



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


