29 percent of Indians feel women's safety should be focus of 2020: survey

Data for this survey was collected online by YouGov Omnibus among around 1,011 respondents in India between December 10 to 13, 2019.

By Press Trust of India
27th Dec 2019
Around a third of urban Indians (29 percent) feel safety for women should be the country's focus in 2020, a survey has revealed.


Less than half of this number feel the economic condition (12 percent) and job market (11 percent) should receive attention in the new year, according to the survey by the UK-headquartered online market research and data analytics firm YouGov.


Women
Data for this survey was collected online by YouGov Omnibus among around 1,011 respondents in India between December 10 to 13, 2019 using YouGov's panel of over eight million people worldwide.


Not only do people feel women safety needs prominence, close to half of the people (45 per cent) said it did not improve in 2019.


Although both men and women felt this equally (43 percent men and 48 percent women), there was a difference of opinion amongst the age groups, it said.


A higher number of Gen X (52 percent) felt that measures for women safety did not show any advancement in 2019 as compared to the millennials (40 percent), it added.


Moreover, many felt that economic conditions (39 percent), political situations (35 percent) and job scenario in the country (35 percent) did not see any improvement in 2019.


However, over a third (35 percent) said technological developments witnessed a positive shift in the past year.


Looking back at the past year, YouGov data showed that although happenings from the sports and entertainment world remained in the public eye throughout 2019, politics took precedence over them and the top three highlights of the year belonged to this area.


When asked what according to them was the most important political event of 2019, the revoking of Article 35A emerged on top (with 28 percent saying it was the most important event).


Similarly, for the most important cultural and sports events, 'the Ambani wedding' and 'FRIENDS' 25th Anniversary' and 'India's performance in ICC World Cup 2019' came on top, respectively.


However, when asked to choose the highlight of 2019 from a combined list of 20 of these political, cultural and sports events, a quarter (24 percent) chose the revoking of Article 35A as the spotlight event.


This was followed by the Ayodhya case hearing (18 percent) and Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the general elections (17 percent), it added.


Looking ahead at 2020, one in five (19 percent) Indians said the country's space project Chandrayaan 3 will be the biggest event of the new year.


Another 16 percent think the T20 World cup will be a highlighting event, with a higher number of male than female respondents (20 percent vs 11 percent) saying this.


Some even thought the slow GDP growth (14 percent), Nasa's Mars exploration program (12 percent), India's Smart City Mission 2.0 (10 percent) and the Delhi State Elections (nine percent) will take centre stage in the new year.


A smaller proportion felt global events such as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (nine percent) and the US Presidential Elections (eight percent) will be the defining moments of 2020.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Press Trust of India

