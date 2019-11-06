Over 40 pc Indian women feel ‘unsafe’ in their surroundings, reveals Neta App poll

Safety remains one of the top concerns for women in India. Even as the government and other organisations continue to advocate policy and legislation for women’s safety in the country, the numbers prove otherwise. They show that women still feel unsafe in the country.





women's safety





Neta App, a technology platform that promotes civic engagement, conducted a survey to gauge women’s sentiment concerning their safety in the country. As per the results, while 42 percent of Indian women feel ‘unsafe’ in their surroundings, 78 percent feel that authorities are not taking enough measures to ensure the safety of women in India. About 43 percent revealed that they have faced an incident where their safety was undermined. One lakh women from across India participated in this survey conducted on the Neta App.

According to the survey, the states where women feel the most unsafe are Haryana (83 percent), Arunachal Pradesh (68 percent), and Chhattisgarh (62 percent). On the other hand, the states where women feel the safest are Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Kerala. Among metros, Delhi was the worst performer with 56 percent women feeling unsafe. It was followed by Kolkata (32 percent), Mumbai (27 percent), and Chennai (10 percent).





Over 90 percent women in Haryana and 85 percent across Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Uttarakhand feel that authorities are not doing enough for their safety. The two states which are outliers with 50 percent of women believing authorities are doing enough are Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.





When it comes to metros, over 80 percent women across Delhi (83 percent), Kolkata (84 percent), and Mumbai (86 percent) believe the authorities are not doing enough. On the contrary, 62 percent women in Chennai believe authorities are doing enough to ensure their safety.





When it comes to actual crimes that have taken place, 43 percent women across India said that they have faced one or more incidents where their security was compromised. About 75 percent women from Madhya Pradesh, 74 percent from Rajasthan, 66 percent from Jharkhand, 65 percent from Haryana and Delhi, have faced one or more incidents where their security was under threat.





On the contrary, 87 percent women in Tamil Nadu, 84 percent in Kerala, 83 percent in Chhattisgarh, 82 percent in Assam, and 80 percent in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have never faced such an incident in their lives.

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Neta App, said, “The survey throws light on the safety perception of women across the country and their opinion of the attitude of authorities towards their safety. It further indicates that not much has moved on the ground in states like Haryana and Delhi where the violence against women is rampant. On the contrary, it is good to see states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh score well on women’s safety.”





(Edited by Suman Singh)







