10 inspirational quotes by women on the magic of life

Life is tough, and complex sometimes. However, like the title of the evergreen Christmas film It’s a Wonderful Life, it has an element of magic and wonder. As another year comes to a close, we choose to reminisce over the last 12 months and more, and often forget that life is magical.





Here are 10 quotes to remind you that life is full of magic and that we need to let the magic take us to myriad lands and wonderful occasions.









Magic exists. Who can doubt it, when there are rainbows and wildflowers, the music of the wind and the silence of the stars? Anyone who has loved has been touched by magic. It is such a simple and such an extraordinary part of the lives we live. - Nora Roberts, author





The only difference between people who live in this way, who live in the magic of life, and those who don't, is that the people who live in the magic of life have habituated ways of being. They have habituated this process, and magic happens with them wherever they go. Because they remember and they do it all the time. Not just as a one time event. - Marci Shimoff, author





Magic mostly happens when we push ourselves outside of our comfort zones, work hard though challenges and boredom. - Victoria Prooday, therapist, educator and motivational speaker





Life is going by, and if you don't do something about your dreams and make them a reality and start to love who you are as yourself, then you will not be able to embrace any of those dreams. Who you are is the immense magic. - Ellen Greene, musician









Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less. - Marie Curie, scientist





Find ecstasy in life; the mere sense of living is joy enough. - Emily Dickinson, poet





I decided, very early on, just to accept life unconditionally; I never expected it to do anything special for me, yet I seemed to accomplish far more than I had ever hoped. Most of the time it just happened to me without my ever seeking it. - Audrey Hepburn, actress





It's only when we truly know and understand that we have a limited time on earth - and that we have no way of knowing when our time is up, we will then begin to live each day to the fullest, as if it was the only one we had. - Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, psychologist









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)











