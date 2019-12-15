12 motivational quotes to remind you why it's important to let go

Life is divided into three - the past, the present and the future. With every endeavour, we tend to put the three in perspective and take the next step. However, our past can sometimes have a stronger effect and stop us from moving forward.





Elsa in the movie Frozen sings, “And one thought crystallises like an icy blast, I'm never going back, the past is in the past... let it go”. The song is a strong reminder for us to let go of the past - our sorrows, miseries, things holding us back and move forward to the future with new vigour. Letting go is not easy, but vital for progress.





Here are 12 quotes to remind you why it’s important to let go.









“Learning to let go is not giving up! It is simply passing the burden to a better fighter, so you can fight another day.” - Shannon L Alder, Author





“The only thing a person can ever really do is keep moving forward. Take that big leap forward without hesitation, without once looking back. Simply forget the past and forge toward the future.” - Alyson Noel, Author





“Holding on is believing that there's only a past; letting go is knowing that there's a future.” - Daphne Rose Kingma, Author

“You’ve got to make a conscious choice every day to shed the old – whatever “the old” means for you.” - Sarah Ban Breathnach, Author





“Letting go doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone anymore. It’s just realising that the only person you really have control over is yourself.” - Deborah Reber, Author





“It is mental slavery to cling to things that have stopped serving its purpose in your life.” - Actor, Writer and Founder, Child Hero Global Care Foundation





“Life is just a slide. Back and forth between loving and leaving, remembering and forgetting, holding on, and letting go.”– Nicole Lyons, Editor, Author and Poet





“You really don’t have to burn any bridges to let go… You don’t have to destroy anything. You can just decide to cross over and move on.” – Marta Mrotek, Writer

“Anything I cannot transform into something marvelous, I let go.” – Anais Nin, Essayist





“Letting go may sound so simple, but rarely is it a one-time thing. Just keep letting go, until one day it’s gone for good.”– Eleanor Brownn, Writer









