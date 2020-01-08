Princess of hip-hop: Meet Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari who has collaborated with Divine and Gwen Stefani

Gully Boy may have catapulted Indian hip-hop and its artistes to the world stage, but one woman of Indian origin has been shaking up the scene for some time now.





Indian-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer Raja Kumari (real name, Shvetha Rao) is a natural born storyteller whose mission is to create art that blends her Indian roots with her American upbringing. A three-time MTV EMA nominee, she is the songwriter behind songs for Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fall Out Boy, and Fifth Harmony.





She released her EP Bloodline in June, and has followed up a string of features since, including Kaun Hai Tu, which is climbing the charts. She is also a judge and mentor on MTV’s HUSTLE, a rap battle competition show.





In an interview with HerStory, Raja Kumari talks hip-hop influences, her kind of music, her collaboration with rapper Divine, and more.





HerStory: Can you tell us about how you got into the music scene?





Raja Kumari: I've always been an artiste and music has been a big part of my classical dance and my training. When I started making music, it was a natural progression. First, I started rapping in cyphers in high school with a lot of MCs and learned a lot about hip-hop. From there I got the name “Indian Princess” and started writing my own music. I realised that a lot of the artistes that I really loved were songwriters first and had written hits for other pop artists. I knew very quickly that if I wanted to make it as myself, I needed to really hone my craft as a songwriter.





HS: As an Indian growing up in the US, what were the sounds you were influenced by?





RK: The first record I remember listening to was The Fugees, it was constantly on repeat in between AR Rahman and others.





HS: Were your parents happy about you getting into music?





RK: The expectation was always to go into law or medicine, so I won’t necessarily say they were ecstatic, but they have always been supportive. Once I made a career as a songwriter, it was easier to explain to them how I could make a living off writing.





HS: Can you tell us about your early days in music?





RK: My first memory was learning how expensive studio time was! I was ambitious and realised that by writing songs for other people, I’d be able to stay late and record my own songs. So I started getting into more and more sessions and staying late to record my own music.





One of the first songs I ever recorded and wrote was when I was 15 years old and it was called “What’s it gonna be?” I remember being surprised by how my voice sounded in recorded form. I just remember me and my mum driving home from Los Angeles back to our house, an hour’s drive, and listening to the song on loop, and mum saying, “I can’t believe that’s you.” My first composition was something that inspired me to keep going.





HS: What would you say is your style of music?





RK: My music is a fusion of classical Indian music with modern hip-hop.





HS: How has India influenced you?





RK: I used to tour India as a classical dancer. It was an incredible experience to see so many parts of India at such a young age. I really grew an understanding and appreciation of the culture, and how special it was.





HS: That was also the time you came to be known as Raja Kumari? Why that particular name?





RK: Raja Kumari translates to Daughter of the King – the King of Kings. It was a tribute to God.





HS: Tell us about your collaboration with Divine on City Slums?





RK: Divine and I had been fans of each other’s music for some time and connected on the internet. He actually sent me the chorus for City Slums and asked me to perverse on it and sing the song. I recorded my verse in Los Angeles and he recorded his in Bombay. When we met in 2016 to perform the song at NH7, we ended up writing the bridge Jaake Puch Apne Baare Mein. It was really amazing to see two different worlds collide in the music and the video, and I think it was the first time two major label Indian artists had collaborated, both being Sony. It was a huge record for me and opened the door for a lot of things.





HS: Every rapper has a message to convey through her music? What is yours?





RK: My message is authenticity. I want people to feel comfortable being themselves. If there’s no lane already out there for you to follow, create your own lane! I want people to feel empowered enough to step outside their own comfort box and be true to themselves.





HS: Tell us about your EP Bloodline. How did that come about?





RK: Bloodline was a collection of songs written in the US. I was able to work with some amazing producers like Danja and Sean Garrett to put together a list of anthems. Each song comes with its own meaning, like the soulful Robin Hood, about earning enough money to give back to the people of India, or Born Hustla, about overcoming odds. I was going through a tough time in my own life, and these songs were the ones I needed to get through, and I hope they can be the same for others.





HS: Why do think there is a dearth of women in hip-hop music?





RK: It’s changing, and it’s been amazing to see. I hope more women are inspired to come out and audition for MTV Hustle next season. The field has definitely been dominated by men, but the tables are turning as there are so many incredible female MCs out there!





HS: What was your experience as the host of the AMA Awards last year?





RK: It was one of the top moments of the year for me – to celebrate so much greatness in music. I was able to re-connect with some old friends like Lizzo, Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) and Lauren Jauregui, and meet people I’ve admired for so long like Diplo and X Ambassadors. One major takeaway was how many artists wanted to come to India! I’m looking forward to a few collaborations in the future.





HS: What do you look forward to in the future?





RK: I’ve been in the studio for much of the last two months, so I can’t wait to get that out into the world. I just finished a few features, and look forward to touring as well!









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)



