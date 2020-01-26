On Republic Day, 10 inspirational quotes from India's female freedom fighters

On the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day, HerStory brings you quotes from female freedom fighters who fought bravely for the country.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
26th Jan 2020
As the country readies itself to celebrate India's 71st Republic Day and remember the day when the Constitution of India came into force, we take a look back at freedom fighters who were monumental in India becoming a republic. 


Every Republic Day, we invoke the contributions of BR Ambedkar, who was the chief architect of our Constitution. However, this year let’s also remember and bring to the spotlight women who were also part of the freedom struggle, but may not feature in all our history books. 


So we at HerStory celebrate these brave female freedom fighters and bring you some of their impactful quotes:  


Main apni jhansi nahi doongi (I shall not surrender my Jhansi).” - Rani Lakshmi Bai 


“Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act.” - Annie Besant


“Whenever you have truth it must given with love, or the message and the messenger will be rejected.” - Kasturba Gandhi 


“I know where I am going and I know the truth, and I don’t have to be what you want me to be. I am free to be what I want.” - Aruna Asaf Ali


“Political democracy has given a new meaning to our independence. We have got the resources and the manpower. But, because of widespread greed, we have not been able to make the best use of them, to benefit all of us.” - Capt. Lakshmi Sahgal 


“We are free people, the white man should not rule over us.” - Rani Gaidinliu


“We shall overcome and success will be ours in the future. The future belongs to us.” - Savitribai Phule 


“To me India is a land of beauty and generosity, of traditional hospitality and the acceptance of many cultures.” - Vijayalakshmi Pandit 



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

Also Read

Eight rarely talked about female freedom fighters




Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

