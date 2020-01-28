Two Indian women authors longlisted for UK's coveted literary prize

Madhuri Vijay's ‘The Far Field’ and Meena Kandasamy's ‘Exquisite Cadavers’ are longlisted for this year's Dylan Thomas Prize, which is worth 30,000 pounds.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
28th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Madhuri Vijay's The Far Field and Meena Kandasamy's Exquisite Cadavers are longlisted for this year's Dylan Thomas Prize. They feature among the seven novels, three poetry books, and two short story collections longlisted for the prize. Considered one of UK's most prestigious literary prizes, it is worth 30,000 pounds.


women authors Dylan Thomas prize

Madhuri Vijay (Image credits: Tanvi Rao) and Meena Kandasamy (Image credits: Teri Pingelly)

Madhuri's debut novel, published in January last year, is about Shalini, a 30-year-old woman from a well-to-do family in Bengaluru who is mourning the death of her mother. A quest for a memory of her childhood takes her from the Silicon Valley in South India to the troubled frontiers in Kashmir. A story about grief and search, the first time novelist has bagged several awards for her novel including the JCB Prize for Literature, Tata Literature Live First Book Award and Crossword Book Award.


Meena Kandasamy’s book is an innovative tale that fuses fiction and reality as it follows the life of a London couple - Maya and Tunisian filmmaker Karim. She intersperses their life with the political horrors that take place in India. 


The Swansea University’s prize celebrates the international world of fiction in all its forms, including poetry, novels, short stories and drama. Described as the world’s largest Literary Prize for young writers, the Dylan Thomas prize is awarded to English literary work written by an author below the age of 39.


“This year’s Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize Longlist combines a rich, international collection of young, experimental writers who are offering platforms for under-represented voices and exploring pressing social and world themes across identity, culture and power,” says the longlist announcement.


The award is named after the Swansea-born writer Dylan Thomas. "One of the most influential, internationally-renowned writers of the mid-twentieth century, the prize invokes his memory to support the writers of today and nurture the talents of tomorrow," the prize committee said in a statement.


The other longlisted books include Surge by Jay Bernard, Fleche by Mary Jean Chan, Things We Say in the Dark by Kirsty Logan, Black Car Burning by Helen Mort, Virtuoso by Yelena Moskovich, Inland by Tea Obreht, Stubborn Archivist by Yara Rodrigues Fowler, If All the World and Love were Young by Stephen Sexton, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong, and Lot by Bryan Washington.


The shortlist will be announced on April 7, and the winner will be declared on May 14 at Swansea University''s Great Hall. 



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

From loner to Leading Lady: How Sudha Menon became an inspiration to writers



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this woman entrepreneur started up with Rs 10k from her home and now runs a 100-member communications agency

Rekha Balakrishnan

This woman entrepreneur started a healthy snacks business with Rs 2.5 lakh, clocked 370 pc revenue growth in two years

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the Indian-origin woman ranked among the top SaaS CEOs in the world

Thimmaya Poojary

I hope the next unicorn founder is a Vijaya Shekhar Sharma: Anisha Singh, Founder, MyDala

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
What India’s ecommerce industry wants from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2020: What women want — safety, access to funds, employment, and more

Rekha Balakrishnan

Who are the Brazilian and Sri Lankan women awarded the Padma Shri?

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet entrepreneur Aishwarya Reddy, who is reviving the dying art of traditional furniture making

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Starting up is not a straight path; the excitement comes with constant challenges, says Avantika Meattle, spouse of Prashant Tandon, Founder HealthKart and 1mg

Anjali Sharma

Indian women politicians receive more online abuse than their US, UK counterparts: Amnesty India report

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet Jashoda Madhavji, the woman who spearheaded the marketing campaign for Justin Bieber India tour

Sutrishna Ghosh

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore