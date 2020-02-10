Natalie Portman's Oscars dress highlights snubbed female directors

Actress Natalie Portman wore a black cape embroidered with last names of female directors that were snubbed from the Best Directors nominations by the Academy.

By Press Trust of India
10th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hollywood star Natalie Portman made a subtle yet powerful statement when she walked the Oscars red carpet wearing a black Dior cape with the last names of women directors snubbed by the Academy Awards embroidered on it.


According to Page Six, Little Women director Greta Gerwig, The Farewell's Lulu Wang and Melina Matsoukas, who directed Queen and Slim, were among the names etched in gold on her cape.


Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman at the Oscars red carpet. (Image courtesy: CNet)

"I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in my subtle way," she told reporters on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre.

Other women filmmakers whose names were embroidered on Portman's cape were Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Marianne Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), Alma Har'el (Honey Boy) and Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire).


This year's nominees in the director category include Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).


The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been criticised by many A-listers including best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and comedienne Leslie Jones for overlooking people of colour and women in the nominations.


This is not the first time Portman has criticised the lack of female representation in Oscars. During the Academy Awards two years ago, she introduced the best director saying, "... and here are the all-male nominees".


Portman presented the best adapted screenplay award to Taika Waititi during the ceremony.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

10 memorable quotes by actresses at the Oscars


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 5 women featured in the Forbes India 30 under 30 list

Nirandhi Gowthaman

From a 300 sq ft experimental kitchen, how this woman entrepreneur built a Rs 35 Cr bakery business

Sutrishna Ghosh

Andhra Pradesh gets its first Disha Police station

Tenzin Norzom

This woman entrepreneur started up with savings from internships at 18, hopes to clock revenue of Rs 8 Cr

Nirandhi Gowthaman
Daily Capsule
From Zendesk to OnPageOne Digital Agency, founders who never said never – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

9-year-old girl in Shillong develops anti-bullying app

Press Trust of India

At 86, this grandma raps, writes cookbooks, and acts – meet the inimitable Madhur Jaffrey

Rekha Balakrishnan

Financial independence and an identity of their own: How Meesho is empowering women in Tier II and beyond

Sutrishna Ghosh

10 memorable quotes by actresses at the Oscars

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Andhra Pradesh gets its first Disha Police station

Tenzin Norzom

Women's Triangular T20 series: India beat Australia by seven wickets in 5th match

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore