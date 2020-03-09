Bike rental startup eBikeGo forays into B2C with 500 women-focussed pink two-wheelers

Amritsar-based two-wheeler rental platform eBikeGo forayed into the B2C market by launching a series of women-focused two-wheeler called Pink on International Women’s Day.





The eco-friendly e-mobility venture introduced a fleet of 500 electronic two-wheelers as part of its first phase of the launch.





Irfan Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of eBikeGo said,





“We strongly believe in women empowerment, which is essential to achieve sustainable development. We need more women as leaders because their devotion, passion, and commitment is an inspiration to our society.”

Core team of eBikeGo





With features like a speed limit of 40 km per hour and charging up to 80 percent in 90 minutes, the startup said that it hopes to solve challenges of urban mobility faced by women.





“The bike is designed keeping women’s comfort in mind. Safety is our top priority and there are additional features such as mobile charger, family monitoring access, baby harness, SOS, among others,” eBikeGo stated in a release.





Further, it stated that first and last-mile destination will be helpful for most women as they pick up children from schools and run errands.





In addition to this, around 40 percent of students make decisions for higher studies in colleges based on the mode of transportation available to them.





eBikeGo's two-wheelers can be rented for Rs 4,000 per month. The company also stated that 36 percent of women settle for low-paying jobs that are closer to home due to lack of safe and efficient transportation options.





“This is what we are looking to solve, where women do not have to compromise on the job they love due to commute. With the new pink launch, women will be able to work conveniently, choosing affordable transportation, without the fear of harassment or abuse,” the startup added.





In November 2019, the startup raised $300,000 in a funding round led by the Start-up Buddy.





Some of its existing clients include Zomato, Uber Eats, Swiggy, Ferns and Petals, Flipkart, Delhivery, Big Basket, Rapido, and Ninjacart among others. In 2020, eBikeGo hopes to increase partnerships with 69 companies and plans to deploy a fleet of 30,000 EVs for delivery purposes.





