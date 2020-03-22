12 quotes reminding women to care for themselves in the time of coronavirus

In times of a pandemic like the one we are facing now, women, who are the primary caregivers, are the most affected. From nurses to mothers, it is a difficult period for women to navigate as they look out for others.





The novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has now been declared a pandemic by the World health Organisation (WHO), and has affected at least 166 countries across the globe. Covid-19 has afflicted over 244,500 people and resulted in over 10,000 deaths globally.





With countries taking rapid measures to contain the spread of the virus, and people going into self-quarantine and working from home, women as primary caregivers are ending up taking more responsibilities. Especially for working mothers, dealing with both work and responsibilities at home can take a toll on them, and they often forget to take care of themselves while looking after others.





Here are 12 quotes to remind women that they need to take care of themselves in these tough times.





“It is always wise to remember that others will survive even if we are not there taking care of them. I found out that I feel so much better when I take an hour a day, just to take care of me and love myself. It keeps me from feeling so put upon by everything and everybody, and helps me get through the day. By taking my hour early in the morning, I feel like I get my love first and I get it when I am at my best.” - Byllye Avery, health care activist





“Women’s health needs to be front and centre - it often isn’t, but it needs to be.” - Cynthia Nixon, actress and activist





“A woman’s health is her capital.” - Harriet Beecher Stowe, American abolitionist and author





“Women in particular need to keep an eye on their physical and mental health, because if we are scurrying to and fro appointments and errands, we don’t have a lot of time to take care of ourselves. We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own ‘to do’ list.” - Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States of America





“Give yourself the same care and attention that you give to others and watch yourself bloom.” - Anonymous













“Self-care is giving the world the best of you, instead of what’s left of you.” - Katie Reed, blogger





“Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious. You get to choose how you use it. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won’t accept.”– Anna Taylor





“Caring for your body, mind, and spirit is your greatest and grandest responsibility. It's about listening to the needs of your soul and then honouring them.”– Kristi Ling, American writer





“Self-care is not selfish. You cannot serve from an empty vessel.”– Eleanor Brownn, novelist





“It is so important to take time for yourself and find clarity. The most important relationship is the one you have with yourself.” - Diane Von Furstenberg, fashion designer





(Edited by Megha Reddy)