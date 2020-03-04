Why should boys have all the fun? VCs are now turning to women entrepreneurs

At a time when women are creating history across diverse fields, India is yet to make significant progress on gender inequality. Even today, the country is plagued with grave issues such as female foeticide, child marriage, and incidents of dowry-related death, among others. Gender-based discrimination remains a reality for a majority of women, often on a day-to-day basis.





When it comes to their professional journeys, too, Indian women experience gender bias from their recruiters, colleagues as well as seniors. Apart from being on the receiving end of inappropriate sexual innuendos, they are left to deal with other challenges like unequal pay, pregnancy discriminations, and a hostile work environment in general.





The scenario is not much different for female entrepreneurs. Women who venture into entrepreneurship have to work harder than their male counterparts to have access to the same opportunities. More often than not, the prejudices start right at the beginning, ie., raising funds from investors.





In fact, women-led startups make up for a negligible percentage of the total VC investments not only in India, but also across the globe. A study published in Venture Capital Journal reveals that startups founded by all-male teams are four times more likely to receive funding from venture capital funds as compared with female founders. The numbers don’t lie, but times are changing. New-age VCs are committed to building a system that is more supportive of businesses run by women. So, what’s driving this shift? Let us find out.

Grabbing a bigger slice of the pie

Bringing women to the table broadens the reach of startups; especially those that cater primarily to female customers. In today’s ever-evolving business environment, only companies that are inclusive are set to succeed in the long run.

There are a number of successful women-led startups such as Nykaa.com, PopXo, Zivame, etc that VCs can point out as to why investing in female entrepreneurs ensures good financial returns.





Take beauty and wellness mogul Nykaa, for example. In April 2019, the startup reached a valuation of $724 million, almost achieving the coveted unicorn status.





Women-led startups are more reliable in repaying investment

Women tend to be better bootstrappers than men. They also possess the ability to effectively manage money. This includes taking calculated risks and allocating the funding towards the potential growth areas. Also, studies have indicated that women pursue businesses that offer tangible solutions to real-world problems. This makes their startups better positioned to register sustainable growth and turn profitable. Furthermore, female entrepreneurs are more likely to modify their business approach after weighing in the challenges ahead.

Women entrepreneurs eye long-term growth

Several studies have shown that female startup founders are more likely to work towards steady, long-term growth. On the contrary, the majority of male entrepreneurs prefer to position themselves for successful exits. Men and women also hold different views when it comes to business growth. Women usually reinvest business profits to make profitable growth, whereas men look for faster growth, often at the expense of the startup itself (equity investment, for example). This is possibly fuelled by the naturally nurturing nature of women, which makes them prioritise the business’s requirements.

Women are resilient but not stubborn

Female entrepreneurs show resilience, but they are less prone to over-confidence. That means they are more adaptable and open to change and criticism. Given the increasing volatility in the startup ecosystem, VCs want a leader who is flexible in their approach. The very fact that women have to scale more mountains to turn their ventures successful gives them an edge over their male counterparts.

The entire process – from setting up the business to raising funding, building networks, and acquiring customers – poses a greater challenge for women but makes them more ambitious. Even historical evidence proves that female leaders tend to be successful despite facing a multitude of obstacles.

Women entrepreneurs, if provided equal opportunities, can outperform men in various leadership skills such as goal-setting, dependability, compassion, and even the ability to innovate. Then, the concerted efforts from VCs, HNIs, and the government can help bridge the funding gap that holds many women back from starting their businesses. While there’s still a long way to go, the recent gravitation towards female-driven ventures presents new opportunities for India’s startup landscape.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)