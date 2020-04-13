With an extension of the lockdown in Karnataka for the next two weeks, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, a chain of maternity, fertility and child care hospitals has come forward to help pregnant women, new mothers and babies during this time. In collaboration with Ola, the ride hailing company, Cloudnine is offering mobility services to its customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.





This service will be available across all six Cloudnine hospitals in Bengaluru located in Jayanagar, Old Airport Road, Malleshwaram, Bellandur, Whitefield and HRBR layout. This service has been rolled out to women who might be in urgent need of medical assistance during this period. Booking cabs will be facilitated through Cloudnine call centres, and not through the Ola app.





Ola will station its cabs at each Cloudnine hospital. Special areas have been designated at the hospitals for pick-ups and drop-offs where Cloudnine staff will be stationed to help customers in and out of vehicles.





Speaking about the service, Raviganesh Venkataraman, CEO, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, said, “Safe patient transport is a critical area in healthcare access, serving as a link between home and health facilities. Our collaboration with Ola is an endeavour to play an active role in easing challenges in the current situation and streamline the delivery of our services to our customers. We are confident that this service, along with accessible healthcare shall ensure access to affordable means of mobility.”





Being aware of the medical needs of women during this time, Cloudnine also launched teleconsultation services allowing patients to consult doctors from their homes via video thereby avoiding all the non- essential travel to the hospital. Doctors will advise patients to visit the hospital only when there is an urgent need to undergo a medical scan or test which requires immediate attention, said the hospital in a press statement.





Speaking about the collaboration with Cloudnine, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications at Ola said, “In the face of this unprecedented medical and economic crisis, it is imperative that we come together to mobilise all resources at our disposal to fight this pandemic. By enabling access to mobility, in this case for expecting mothers to and from Cloudnine Hospitals, we are filling in for a much needed reliable and secure mobility solution in these challenging times. Ola’s collaboration with Cloudnine Hospitals is yet another initiative through which we will continue to serve essential travel for citizens, as we all emerge stronger together in these testing times.”

In India, 8048 active cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. In Karnataka, the total number of cases stand at 247 with 6 deaths and 59 people having recovered from the disease.