With the fourth phase of the lockdown currently in progress, people seem to be shaking off the temporary haze and slump, and adapting to the ‘new normal’. From attending classes online to Zoom call team meetings, social distancing has changed the very fabric of our daily lives. That includes fitness as well.





Celebrities, who have a lot more access to various forms of at-home exercise regimes than others, are helping people realise the importance of fitness by sharing tips and hacks on their social media accounts.

Here are some Bollywood A-listers who are actively sharing ways one can stay healthy during the lockdown:

Shilpa Shetty

Fitness icon Shilpa Shetty has been sharing her workouts on Instagram, and urging fans to stay happy and "smile more”, because according to the actress, "a smile is the one curve that we don't need to flatten in times like these".





She recently launched a yoga programme on her app Shilpa Shetty (SS app) for people above the age of 50.









Earlier in March, the government's flagship fitness movement, Fit India, had partnered with the actress to make her premium 21-Day Weight Loss Programme available to the masses, free of cost, on her app.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, a very vocal mental health advocate, recently unveiled an exclusively curated ‘Wellness Guide’ on Instagram to keep people inspired, as part of the ongoing global Mental Health Awareness month.





“I am sure we all agree that the past several weeks have not only been exceptionally unusual but also very difficult; uncertainty about the future, loss of livelihoods, and the inability to be around family and loved ones, are just a few of the challenges facing us,” quipped the actress, who recently received a Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum’s 2020 annual meeting for her leadership in raising mental health awareness.









“Situations such as these often lead to, or aggravate, mental illness,” she added.





The ‘Wellness Guide’ is accessible through the actress’ Instagram handle @DeepikaPadukone, or The Live Laugh Love Foundation (@tlllfoundation).

Katrina Kaif

The B-town actress shared a series of home workout videos on her Instagram account for her fans, along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.





Sharing her workout regime, she wrote “#WorkoutatHome. Can’t go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can.”





Apart from this, she has been encouraging her followers to do household chores throughout the day in a bid to keep busy.





Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi is the brand ambassador for Vivafit, a global women-only chain. She is known for her intense fitness sessions, and has lately been sharing easy-to-follow workout routines on her Instagram account.









“There's social media today – people follow it, and they look at your exercise and see if there's something they can do. If you put something complicated, they say, 'I can't do this'. That automatically puts a wall between you and the viewer. Relatability is an important factor, and if you can put out something that people believe they can do as well, and that people think is achievable, that's when whatever you're trying to promote, will work,” said the actress.

Sara Ali Khan

The Simba actress recently posted a clip with a inspiring message for her fans that read “Don’t pray for lighter burdens, Work for a #stronger back. Wake up #determined, sleep #satisfied, don’t allow yourself to crack. And if you stop or fail or fall, just get right back on track.”





Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress – a strong believer in yoga – has been encouraging her fans to turn to yoga to stay fit and boost their immunity.









Her Instagram timeline is littered with videos of her performing yoga, including ‘surya namaskar’, and stretches.