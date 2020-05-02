Work-from-home job offers for women rise amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the lockdown to curb COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of companies are offering work-from-home jobs for women, says a report.





As per the report by online career platform JobsForHer, work-for-home jobs posted on its platform saw 30 percent rise in March 2020 as compared to the same month last year.









"This is a time when working from home is the new normal. The number of women looking to start or restart their careers has also risen dramatically in recent times," said JobsForHer Founder and CEO Neha Bagaria.





The rise has been particularly noted in metro cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, it added.





With work-from-home becoming the norm for a majority of the workforce, several companies are posting remote working jobs, offering opportunities for women who are looking to begin their career or make a comeback, it said.





The platform saw that certain job roles such as journalist, editor, content writing, tele-calling, customer services, and QA testing were the ones that women professionals majorly applied for.





JobsForHer also observed that education, IT, recruitment, Internet or ecommerce, and advertising and PR are some of the most popular industries for women while searching for jobs.





Amazon, SQUADRUN, Ufaber EduTech, Multibhashi, and OneHourLearning are some of the companies in which women were applying for work-from-home jobs, it added.





Overall, there was a 50 percent increase in the number of applications from job seekers in March this year compared to the year-ago month.





Women today are highly motivated and despite the world almost coming to a halt, they are still pursuing opportunities. Working from home comes as a blessing for those women who have prior familial commitments, Bagaria added.





The Bengaluru-based tech startup JobsForHer, founded in 2015, aims to help women to start, restart, and rise in their career. However, in a previous interaction with HerStory, the Founder said that the platform partners with companies to hire women for their talent and not out of social goodwill.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)