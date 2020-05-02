Work-from-home job offers for women rise amid COVID-19 crisis

Report finds that the rise has been particularly noted in metro cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

By Press Trust of India
2nd May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amid the lockdown to curb COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of companies are offering work-from-home jobs for women, says a report.


As per the report by online career platform JobsForHer, work-for-home jobs posted on its platform saw 30 percent rise in March 2020 as compared to the same month last year.


working women
Also Read

How can working women’s lives be transformed by mobile broadband?


"This is a time when working from home is the new normal. The number of women looking to start or restart their careers has also risen dramatically in recent times," said JobsForHer Founder and CEO Neha Bagaria.


The rise has been particularly noted in metro cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, it added.


With work-from-home becoming the norm for a majority of the workforce, several companies are posting remote working jobs, offering opportunities for women who are looking to begin their career or make a comeback, it said.


The platform saw that certain job roles such as journalist, editor, content writing, tele-calling, customer services, and QA testing were the ones that women professionals majorly applied for.


JobsForHer also observed that education, IT, recruitment, Internet or ecommerce, and advertising and PR are some of the most popular industries for women while searching for jobs.


Amazon, SQUADRUN, Ufaber EduTech, Multibhashi, and OneHourLearning are some of the companies in which women were applying for work-from-home jobs, it added.


Overall, there was a 50 percent increase in the number of applications from job seekers in March this year compared to the year-ago month.


Women today are highly motivated and despite the world almost coming to a halt, they are still pursuing opportunities. Working from home comes as a blessing for those women who have prior familial commitments, Bagaria added. 


The Bengaluru-based tech startup JobsForHer, founded in 2015, aims to help women to start, restart, and rise in their career. However, in a previous interaction with HerStory, the Founder said that the platform partners with companies to hire women for their talent and not out of social goodwill.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the Swedish wine expert who fell in love with India and made it her home

Ramarko Sengupta

These ex-Zomato executives are all set to launch a powerful private network of rising women leaders

Rekha Balakrishnan

My mother, my superhero

Najeeb Khan

Starting from a garage with Rs 10,000, this woman entrepreneur is now making crores with her herbal beauty startup

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
Doordarshan makes a comeback with Ramayan and other 90s reruns
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the tech entrepreneur at the forefront of an ‘Olympics’ for robots in India

Tenzin Norzom

These women entrepreneurs are helping individuals and organisations by nurturing them to reach their full potential

Tenzin Norzom

These four 14-year-olds are producing high-protein bread to serve a niche consumer base

Rekha Balakrishnan

Project Baala is taking reusable pads and menstrual hygiene to women and girls in rural areas

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Meet the Swedish wine expert who fell in love with India and made it her home

Ramarko Sengupta

Married at 20, this woman entrepreneur reinvented herself to become an image consultant for Fortune 500 companies

Rekha Balakrishnan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sun May 03 2020

I-Innovate - India's First 1 Million Seconds Non Stop Online Hackathon.

Online
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru