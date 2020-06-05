Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wins EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award

In what can be termed a first-of-its kind honour for an Indian woman entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson - Biocon Ltd, has been named the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ 2020 (WEOY) at a virtual award ceremony held late on Thursday.





Kiran was honoured with the world title from among a distinguished list of 46 EOY country award winners from 41 countries and territories. In EY World Award’s 20-year history, Kiran is the first woman entrepreneur from India and third Indian to win the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award.





She is the second woman worldwide to hold this prestigious title, following Olivia Lum of Hyflux Limited, Singapore, who won the award in 2011.





Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank (2014) and Narayana Murthy of Infosys Technologies Limited (2005) are the other world title winners from India.





Kiran has previously won the EY Best Entrepreneur: Healthcare & Life Sciences Award in 2002 and was bestowed with the EY Entrepreneur of the Year India 2019 Award in February 2020 and represented India at the WEOY 2020.





In their felicitation, EY had said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is “synonymous with the Indian biotech industry”, and has been at the “forefront of innovation” through her strong investments in research.

On receiving the prestigious world title, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said: “I am truly honoured to receive the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020. At its core, entrepreneurship is about solving problems. The greatest opportunities often arise at the toughest times, and that's been my experience throughout my entrepreneurial journey. My business focus is global health care and the provision of universal access to life saving medicine; however, my responsibility as an entrepreneur is greater than simply delivering value to shareholders. Wealth creation can be a catalyst for change, and all entrepreneurs have a responsibility to the world around them and the communities in which they operate. Right now, the world is looking for solutions to prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 and treat patients with COVID-19. As the founder of a global biopharmaceutical company, I am contributing to worldwide efforts to tackle the novel coronavirus through innovative science.”





“Women also play a hugely important role in economic development, and for too long their contribution has been ignored. It's important that we use the platform of EY World Entrepreneur of the Year to encourage more women to participate in entrepreneurial pursuits,” she added.





Manny Stul, Chairman and Co-CEO of Moose Toys and Chair of the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year judging panel, said: “Kiran is an inspirational entrepreneur who demonstrates that determination, perseverance and a willingness to innovate can create long-term value. The judging panel were impressed by her ability to build and sustain growth over the past 30 years and by her integrity and passion for philanthropy that has delivered huge global impact. She has built India's largest biopharmaceutical company on a foundation of compassionate capitalism and putting patient needs before profits."





Stasia Mitchell, EY Global Entrepreneurship Leader, said: “With an exceptional record in creating long-term value, Kiran’s clear vision of making a difference to the lives of millions of people around the world make her a worthy EY World Entrepreneur of the Year winner. Her impact on improving global health access and affordability will endure for decades to come. She is a beacon for other entrepreneurs to follow."





EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards programme for unstoppable entrepreneurs. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programmes in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title.





Every year, an independent jury comprising some of the world’s most eminent business leaders selects the finalists and winners of the programme. This year’s judging panel was chaired by Manny Stul, Chairman and Co-CEO Moose Toys. Joining him were Rosaleen Blair, CBE, Founder and Chair of Alexander Mann Solution; George Hongchoy, Executive Director and CEO of Link Asset Management Limited; Hernan Kazah, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Kaszek Ventures; Sipho Nkosi, Chairman of Sasol; Emine Sabancı Kamışlı, Co- founder and Vice Chairperson of Esas Holdings.