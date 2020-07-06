Diversity-focused incubator Encubay calls for 30 women entrepreneurs to join its first cohort

Global diversity-focused startup incubator Encubay today announced that it has started accepting applications for women entrepreneurs to join the first cohort in India, in collaboration with Greenhouse Capital Africa. The applications will remain open till August 30, 2020.





The six-months-long programme includes intensive and in-depth virtual learning programmes, expert sessions, and one-to-one mentorship to select 30 women-led startups, and help them graduate their initial product or idea into investment-ready business.





The incubatees will further gain access to more than 300 value partners in the network who will provide access to tools and technologies, and services to enhance their business operations.





Recalling her initial days of hustling as an entrepreneur, Deeksha Ahuja, Founder of Encubay said, “When I started my first venture in 2013, I was eager to interact, learn, and network with fellow entrepreneurs, but the lack of women in startup forums deeply bothered me and I decided to understand what holds women back, and how we can create a more inclusive ecosystem.”





Aimed at helping women during their entrepreneurial journey, the initiative hopes to bring gender equality in India’s startup ecosystem, where women account for mere 14 percent of the entrepreneurs.





“The Encubay programme has been designed keeping in mind the complexity of issues that women face while scaling up their ventures. The Greenhouse Capital virtual learning programme will help them build a strong foundation in entrepreneurship and the guidance provided by our mentors will help them apply the same in their businesses. Another very important aspect is the networks that will open up for these women entrepreneurs, which are strategic to scaling up,” Deeksha added.





Ruby Nimkar, Principal at GreenHouse Capital, expressed,





“Now, more than ever, the spotlight is on the diversity and inclusion across every sector of the industry, and the technology and investment ecosystems are no exception to this. Even as emerging markets continue to churn out these impressive startups, the focus should be on ensuring women entrepreneurs have equal and genuine access to mentorship, investment, and resources to help them build sustainable and scalable growth models”.





Selected startups for the first cohort will be announced by September 1. For more details, visit here.