Tech Mahindra, Niti Aayog's WEP partner to support women entrepreneurs in India

The IT services major will provide mentorship, co-create solutions leveraging new-age technologies and support in developing a go-to-market strategy.

By Press Trust of India
25th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has collaborated with the Niti Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to support women entrepreneurs across the country.


Tech Mahindra will provide mentorship, co-create solutions leveraging new-age technologies and support in developing a go-to-market strategy, a statement said.


Women entrepreneurship

(Representational image)

Also Read

WhatsApp and NITI Aayog join hands to promote women entrepreneurs


As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra has partnered with the winners of Women Transforming India (WTI) Awards, an initiative of the Niti Aayog, to recognise women leaders in entrepreneurship across various sectors like healthcare and life sciences, agritech and education, among others, it added.

Tech Mahindra's research and development arm, Makers Lab, will support women entrepreneurs through joint research, building go-to-market strategies to drive their growth and by leveraging next-generation technologies to develop cutting-edge solutions, the statement said.


Through this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and WEP will jointly focus on breeding new ideas, identifying gaps and providing technological prowess to develop innovative solutions for better positioning in the market and commercial success, it added.


"Empowering women and creating equal opportunities play a crucial role in building and sustaining a gender-equal world," Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO C P Gurnani said.

He added that the partnership with WEP will enable the company to nurture an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs that can foster entrepreneurial conditions as well as facilitate technological support for innovative ideas and better positioning.


Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the next-big disruption in the Indian start-up ecosystem will be driven by women-led entrepreneurs, with digital platforms being the biggest enabler.


"This partnership with Tech Mahindra underscores our mutual commitment of leveraging new-age technologies to uplift societies and support the aspirations of women entrepreneurs in India," he added.


On empowering women in tech roles within the organisation, Meenu Bagla, former head of global brand and digital marketing at Tech Mahindra had said that it is important to invite men into the

diversity agenda during an exclusive interview with HerStory.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur’s startup offers sustainable fashion accessories made from pineapple leaves and cactus

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the entrepreneur who raised the highest seed fund and clocked Rs 160 Cr revenue in 3.5 years

Tenzin Norzom

This woman entrepreneur is using tech innovation to bring order in the construction industry

Tenzin Norzom

Meet the women running online businesses and earning in crores

Nirandhi Gowthaman
Daily Capsule
The secret to Byju Raveendran's success mantra; Paytm looks to hire over 1,000 across roles
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How this woman entrepreneur started a YouTube channel for competitive exam aspirants and built a business worth Rs 1 Cr

Tenzin Norzom

This woman entrepreneur’s startup aims to help children with problem solving and critical thinking skills

Tenzin Norzom

How a travel author, a sarpanch, and a social entrepreneur are bringing stories from rural India online

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the entrepreneur who raised the highest seed fund and clocked Rs 160 Cr revenue in 3.5 years

Tenzin Norzom

This 13-year-old uses Minecraft to make learning easy and fun, and has received praise from Microsoft’s Satya Nadella

Rekha Balakrishnan

Why so few? Bridging the STEM gender gap

Padma Duddu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform