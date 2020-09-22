IAF's Rafale fleet to have first woman pilot soon

By Press Trust of India|22nd Sep 2020
The IAF has 10 women fighter pilots and 18 women navigators among 1,875 women officers.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force will soon join the Golden Arrows squadron operating the newly-inducted Rafale fighter jets, official sources said on Monday.


The woman pilot is undergoing training to fly Rafale aircraft, they said.


She has been flying MiG-21 fighters and was selected for the Rafale fleet following an internal process, the sources said.


At present, the IAF has 10 women fighter pilots and 18 women navigators. The total strength of women officers serving in the IAF is 1,875.

ALSO READ

Two women officers to operate helicopters from warships


Last week, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament that women fighter pilots are inducted and deployed in IAF as per strategic needs and operational requirements.


The Golden Arrows squadron of the IAF was resurrected on September 10 last year. The squadron was originally raised at Air Force station, Ambala on Oct 1 1951. The squadron has many firsts to its credit; in 1955 it was equipped with the first jet fighter, the legendary De Havilland Vampire.


Five French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force on September 10 at the Ambala air force base.


Ten Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for imparting training to IAF pilots. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.


A second batch of four to five Rafale jets are likely to arrive in India by November.


The Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 year after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.


The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this woman entrepreneur’s search for pure cow’s milk led to a startup that now clocks Rs 7 Cr in revenue

Tenzin Norzom

How this Kolkata mother-daughter duo built Scoopski, a Rs 30 lakh dessert business

Debolina Biswas

This woman entrepreneur went from being door-to-door salesperson at 17 to founding million-dollar companies

Nirandhi Gowthaman

TN CM flags off women-powered solar, electric autos

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The story behind Route Mobile's journey to a stellar stock market debut
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TN CM flags off women-powered solar, electric autos

Press Trust of India

This woman entrepreneur’s organic food brand aims to promote healthy eating among the urban population

Rekha Balakrishnan

This woman entrepreneur’s startup is shining the spotlight on rural artisans and is all set to clock a revenue of Rs 7 Cr

Tenzin Norzom

Two women officers to operate helicopters from warships

Press Trust of India

Leveraging AI and ML, this woman entrepreneur is helping companies make data-driven recommendations

Tenzin Norzom

This couple launched their startup during COVID-19 to help people grow their own vegetables, fruits, and teas

Rekha Balakrishnan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details