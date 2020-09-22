TN CM flags off women-powered solar, electric autos

By Press Trust of India|22nd Sep 2020
The state government said that the project will create employment opportunities to 5,000 employees.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday flagged off 13 types of solar and electric powered autos, to be operated by women, as part of the initiative to ensure women empowerment and environment protection.


This project is the result of the chief ministers efforts on fetching investment to Tamil Nadu and facilitating job opportunities for the youth, an official release said.


During his overseas trip last year, Palaniswami signed a memorandum of understanding with M Auto at Dubai, and offered his governments support on providing charging stations, manufacturing units among the other things.


M Auto is the first firm to receive a licence for starting the operation.


The project, involving an investment of about Rs 100 crore, will create employment opportunities to 5,000 employees, the release said.

ALSO READ

Woman appointed '108' ambulance driver in TN; govt says first in India

These autos manufactured by M Auto Electric Mobility are equipped with GPS, CCTV cameras, panic button and tabs and can be used for various purposes. Most of the drivers will be women.


Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, Industries minister M C Sampath, senior ministers, officials, M Auto Electric Mobility chairman Mansoor Ali Khan and the company's managing director Yasmeen Jawahar participated in the launch event.


During his trip which also included the UK and US, Palaniswami signed MoUs with 41 companies which committed an investment of Rs 8,835 crore totally. These projects would create new jobs for over 35,520 persons, the release said.


In August, M Veeralakshmi  from Tamil Nadu became the country’s first woman ambulance driver when the Chief Minister flagged off 118 vehicles as part of an initiative to strengthen emergency services in the state.


The state had procured 90 ambulances and 10 blood collection vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 20.65 crore and Rs 3.09 crore, respectively.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this woman entrepreneur’s search for pure cow’s milk led to a startup that now clocks Rs 7 Cr in revenue

Tenzin Norzom

How this Kolkata mother-daughter duo built Scoopski, a Rs 30 lakh dessert business

Debolina Biswas

This woman entrepreneur went from being door-to-door salesperson at 17 to founding million-dollar companies

Nirandhi Gowthaman

IAF's Rafale fleet to have first woman pilot soon

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The story behind Route Mobile's journey to a stellar stock market debut
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

IAF's Rafale fleet to have first woman pilot soon

Press Trust of India

This woman entrepreneur’s organic food brand aims to promote healthy eating among the urban population

Rekha Balakrishnan

This woman entrepreneur’s startup is shining the spotlight on rural artisans and is all set to clock a revenue of Rs 7 Cr

Tenzin Norzom

Two women officers to operate helicopters from warships

Press Trust of India

Leveraging AI and ML, this woman entrepreneur is helping companies make data-driven recommendations

Tenzin Norzom

This couple launched their startup during COVID-19 to help people grow their own vegetables, fruits, and teas

Rekha Balakrishnan

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details