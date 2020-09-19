US Supreme Court Justice and champion of women's rights Ruth Bader Ginsberg dies at 87
As the only second woman to hold the position of Justice of the Supreme Court of America, Ruth Bader Ginsberg was not only a champion of women’s rights, but was also known for her simple, “I dissent” that ruled the 2000 presidential election in favour of George W Bush.
The icon and legend died on Friday at the age of 87 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. NBC News reported that mourners stood outside the Supreme Court chanting “RBG” as she was affectionately known after they heard the news of her death.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1933, she served on the court for 27 years after being nominated by President Jimmy Carter on April 14, 1980, to a seat on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
She was appointed as the Chief Justice to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993.
As a pioneer in women rights, Ginsberg worked relentlessly as a feminist for abortion rights and LGBTQ rights. One of her most significant achievements include a 1996 ruling that ordered the Virginia Military Institute to accept women or give up state funding, a significant win for women’s rights.
She was also opposed to the increased use of capital punishment and fought to limit its use, and during her tenure, it was declared unconstitutional for states to award death sentences to intellectually disabled and those younger than 18.
Tributes continue to pour in as the news of her death was announced to the public.
US President Donald Trump released a statement following Ginsberg's death where he praised the Chief Justice for her work for the "legal equality of women and the disabled".
Former US President Bill Clinton tweeted:
Supreme Court justices can serve for life or until they choose to retire and in a statement in July, Ginsberg had said,
"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam, I remain fully able to do that."
