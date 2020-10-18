10 inspirational quotes on following your heart when in doubt

By Tenzin Norzom|18th Oct 2020
While it may seem risky to trust your instincts all the time, these trailblazing women know that following your heart is the best way forward.
It is common to find ourselves questioning our intuitions at various crossroads in life, whether personal or professional. When it comes to decisions, the dilemma might be to whether to follow one’s heart or go rational with the head.


More often than not, it might feel risky to trust your instincts, especially at a younger age.


Here is what some trailblazing women across different fields have to say about the "inner voice" and going with the guts.


“Don't try to comprehend with your mind. Your minds are very limited. Use your intuition.” - Madeleine L'Engle, author of A Wrinkle in Time


"Follow your instincts. That’s where true wisdom manifests itself." - Oprah Winfrey, talk show host and producer, and philanthropist.


“When the universe compels me toward the best path to take, it never leaves me with "maybe," "should I," or even "perhaps." I always know for sure when it's telling me to proceed - because everything inside me rises up to reverberate "YES!” – Oprah Winfrey, talk show host and producer, and philanthropist.


"I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world." – Rihanna, singer and businesswoman.


“Do not bring people in your life who weigh you down. And trust your instincts ... good relationships feel good. They feel right. They don't hurt. They're not painful. That's not just with somebody you want to marry, but it's with the friends that you choose. It's with the people you surround yourselves with.” - Michelle Obama, former first lady of the US.

"When I get logical, and I don't trust my instincts - that's when I get in trouble." – Angelina Jolie, actor


“Instinct is a marvelous thing. It can neither be explained nor ignored.” ― Agatha Christie, novelist


“When your gut is telling you to do something because you believe it is the right thing to do, do it! Don’t hesitate. At the end, justice and doing the right thing feel much better than regret” – American politician and lawyer.

