India's Anshu Malik grabs silver at Wrestling World Cup

By Press Trust of India|29th Dec 2020
Freestyle wrestler Anshu Malik from Jind, Haryana is the only woman to bring a medal home from the Individual Wrestling World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Young Anshu Malik was the lone Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the individual World Cup, grabbing a silver in the 57kg category in Belgrade, Serbia.


Anshu, who is coming up from the junior ranks, clinched her third medal at the senior level from as many tournaments. She lost the gold medal bout 1-5 to Moldova's Anastasia Nichita on Wednesday night.


She had won a bronze at the Asian Championship early this year in New Delhi and a silver at Mattio Pellicone event in Rome in January.


She is gradually making the 57kg category her own despite the presence of World championship medallist Pooja Dhanda and experienced Sarita Mor in the same weight class.


Anshu began with a 4-2 win over Azerbaijan's Alyona Kolesnik and followed it up with 3-1 victory over Germany''s Laura Mertens in the quarterfinals.


In the semi-final, she outplayed Russia''s Veronika Chumikova, recording a victory by fall. Another Indian grappler Pinki also did well to reach the 55kg semi-finals, where she lost to Belarusian Iryna Kurachkina.


She later lost the bout for bronze to Russia''s Olga Khoroshavtseva by technical superiority. Sarita (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg) and Sakshi Malik (65kg) could not go beyond quarterfinals in their respective categories.


Hailing from Nidani village in Jind, Haryana, Anshu stepped into sports by enrolling at CBSM Sports School in her village, coached by Jagdish Sheoran.

ALSO READ

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins gold at Rome Ranking event

Veteran Gursharanpreet got a repechage round in the 72kg but lost that by technical superiority to Evgeniia Zakharchenko.


Nirmala Devi (50kg) and Kiran (76kg) fizzed in the Qualification round, losing 6-9 to Poland''s Anna Lukasiak and Canada''s Erica Elizabeth Wiebe respectively.


From among the Greco Roman grapplers, only Arjun Halakurki could reach the quarterfinals in the 55kg while all other could not go beyond qualification rounds. Arjun lost 5-10 to Kyrgyzstan''s Balbai Dordokov. 


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur left a 7-figure salary job to become a disruptor in the digital world

Rekha Balakrishnan

Kashmir-born Aisha Shah bags senior position in Biden-Harris' digital team

Press Trust of India

How this influencer and entrepreneur is creating a safe space for freelancers in India

Tenzin Norzom

Words by Iraqi human rights activist and Nobel laureate Nadia Murad to believe in humanity

Tenzin Norzom
Daily Capsule
A portrait of Ratan Tata: Meet the man beyond business; What the future of work looks like in 2021
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Kashmir-born Aisha Shah bags senior position in Biden-Harris' digital team

Press Trust of India

How the gender parity ecosystem is coming to life

Anuranjita Kumar

These 7 women-led startups are leveraging technology for a better tomorrow

Tenzin Norzom

This platform helps women in law network, bond, and guide each other

Tenzin Norzom

This woman entrepreneur aims to make children future-ready by introducing them to STEM, robotics

Rekha Balakrishnan

Breaking stereotypes, this 21-year-old is set to become India's youngest mayor

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter