Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins gold at Rome Ranking event

Vinesh Phogat, one of India’s medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics won her first gold of the season at Rome.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
20th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Vinesh Phogat won her first gold of the 2020 season at Rome Ranking series event on January 17. With her dominant performance, the wrestler overcame two strong Chinese opponents to qualify for the finals. In the 53 kg finals, she overpowered Ecuador’s Luisa Elizabeth Valverde to clinch the gold. She never gave a chance to her opponent for attack, rattled her with shoulder pulls and won by a scoreline of 4-0. 


"Competing at an international event tests our training. It tells us whether we are  moving in the right direction or not. So this result shows we are on the right track since it’s a big year, it’s an Olympic year,” Vignesh told PTI after the win. 
Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat (Image Credits: AP)

However, she faced tough competition from Chinese opponents Lannuan Luo and Qianyu Pang. Luo was a strong opponent, who led 5-2 at the end of the first period but Vinesh came back with smart point-scoring moves in the second period to win the quarter-final with a score of 15-5. Against Pang in the semi-final, she took down the Chinese twice in each period and conceded points only towards the end, winning the bout 4-2. 


Vinesh, who shifted from the 50kg category to the 53kg category a year ago,  believes that her ground wrestling is still a work in progress. “We worked on strength and stamina in three months of off-season. The mat training began only in January. I mostly score points from standing wrestling and not much from ground wrestling. It’s not easy to change but compared to last year January, I am much better, so the coaches are happy,” she said. 


Another Indian wrestler, Anshu Malik won silver in the 57 kg category at the event. The 18-year-old dominated in all her bouts, beating American Jenna Rose Burkert, Grace Bullen of Norway, 2019 world champion from Canada Linda Morais before she made it to the finals. The teen sensation playing in her first international tournament at the senior level lost in the finals against Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye. 



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian female wrestler to win gold at the Asian Games

Also Read

Inspired by 'Dangal', this akhada just opened its doors to female wrestlers





  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Nirandhi Gowthaman

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This woman entrepreneur started up at the age of 25 with Rs 5k, clocks Rs 1 Cr turnover in 2 years

Rekha Balakrishnan

Use WhatsApp to earn lakhs: these women entrepreneurs show you how

Rekha Balakrishnan

Bullied at her workplace and forced to quit, this woman entrepreneur decided to start up in the food sector

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet the women running online businesses and earning in crores

Nirandhi Gowthaman
Daily Capsule
Startups weather a stormy 2019 to raise $11.1 billion (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Diagnosed with PCOD, this woman entrepreneur quit the aerospace sector and started a range of natural food mixes

Rekha Balakrishnan

'A lot has happened, but nothing has been done as yet': Greta Thunberg

Press Trust of India

Women’s unpaid care work worth $10.8 trillion a year: Oxfam report

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Women CRPF bikers to make R-Day parade debut with daredevil stunts

Press Trust of India

Depression, like any other illness, is treatable: Deepika Padukone

Press Trust of India

5 off-beat and smart women YouTubers you must follow

Nirandhi Gowthaman

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore