Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw are the wealthiest women in India: Report

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, is the wealthiest woman in India according to a report curated by Kotak Wealth Management and Hurun India. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, and Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson of USV Private Limited, occupied the second and third spots respectively.





The report titled Kotak Wealth Hurun Leading Wealthy Women 2020 released on Thursday listed 100 richest women in India. The report contains 69 wealth custodians and 31 self-made women. Others who made it to the list include Radha Vembu of Zoho (5th), Renu Munjal of Hero FinCorp (7th), Falguni Nayar, and family of Nykaa (10th).





The report also released some numbers suggesting that 19 percent of the women on the list are below the age of 40, and 30 percent are below 50 years. Six women including Divya Gokulnath (Co-foudner of BYJU'S) are from the startup ecosystem.





Kanika Tekriwal (JetSetGo), Anjana Reddy (Universal Sportsbiz), and Vidhi Sanghvi (Sun Pharmaceuticals) are the youngest women on the list.





Data from the report also revealed that the top three sectors where women contribute the most are pharmaceuticals, textiles, apparel and accessories, and healthcare.

"There has been an inspiring trend of trailblazing women scripting success across industries," said Oisharya Das, CEO of Wealth Management Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. She also added that women will play an important role in contributing to India's growth story.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, said, "The National Institute of Transforming India states that in India, only 24 percent of women are in the workforce, compared to a global standard of 48 percent. It is rather obvious that only if gender parity is achieved, can India timely cross the $5 trillion GDP mark."

He also added that women-led businesses are the number one harbinger to achieving inclusion at the workplace.





The list has been curated after conducting an in-depth research to understand the trends and direction of wealth creation. Additionally, factors such as source of wealth creation, the industries they belong to and where they live etc, have also influenced the selection of women leaders on the list.