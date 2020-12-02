Oscar-nominated star Elliot Page comes out, pens an emotional letter on social media

Hollywood actor Elliot Page, earlier known as Ellen Page came out as transgender on social media platforms Instagram and Twitter on Monday.





He said, “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”





He also thanked the people who have supported him and the community of trans people for their courage in making the world inclusive.





“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today,” said Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media.





In an emotional letter, the actor of Juno and Umbrella Academy fame wrote, “I also ask for your patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared of the invasiveness, the hate, ‘the jokes’, and of violence.”

At the same time, the actor said he wants to address the full picture and threw light on the staggering statistics regarding discrimination and violence towards transgender people.

“In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women,” he shared.

“To the political leaders who work to criminalise trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands… Enough is enough. You aren’t being ‘cancelled,’ you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks,” he added, stating that 40 percent of trans adults report attempting suicide.





Filmmaker and Emmy nominated producer Ian Daniel took to Instagram and said, “I am to be part of your life, to learn from you, laugh with you, journey with you… I know the pains and struggles and triumphs you’ve worked through to get to this place today. And today, my friend, I celebrate you in the biggest way.”