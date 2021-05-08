[Stories of Hope] How Tunga tehsil in Rajasthan is fighting the pandemic under the able leadership of its woman sarpanch

Tunga was a village in Jaipur district until it was declared a tehsil earlier this year. The population of Tunga is around 9,000 with most people employed in traditional businesses like kirana shops, trading, agricultural products, sweet shops, etc.

Tunga’s recent claim to fame was when parts of the Hindi film, Jodha Akbar was shot in the region.

Krishna Gupta is the sarpanch of Tunga tehsil. With a double MA and a BEd, she worked as a teacher for more than two decades before fighting the Panchayat elections and becoming the sarpanch.

The formidable and feisty woman is dressed in the traditional saree and veil, with a demeanour that brooks no nonsense.

“While I was a teacher, a large number of people used to come to me for guidance on many matters including their children’s education, scholarship. They respected and valued my opinions,” she says.

After a teaching career of two decades, she took voluntary retirement to fight for the post of her sarpanch. She won the election decisively in September 2020.

Her election to the post would not have come during a more challenging time. It was the middle of the pandemic and Krishna had her work cut out for her.

“I had to make sure that people were following COVID protocols as laid down by the government, even during the day of the election,” she adds.

However, she believes the first lockdown should have been announced with at least 4-5 days prior notice. This, she says, would have made it easier for working professionals to reach their hometowns and eased the burden on migrant workers.

Present scenario

Regular village-wide announcements through loudspeakers are still being made throughout the tehsil. This is done to make people aware of the consequences of the disease and to urge them to get vaccinated and follow the government suggested protocols.

Apart from this, she also holds meetings with the police and medical departments regularly to ensure public safety.

Police staff are also deployed in different parts of the village to make sure everyone is following the protocol and not gathering in groups.

She also takes the help of ward members and aanganwadi workers to spread the message. Teachers, BLO, Aasha Sahyoginis also played an important role in this initiative.

“We also have a WhatsApp group called Savayam Sahayata Samuh where women across the village are added. Women are the messengers through which we can pass on the message of safety and hygiene to their families and the others,” she says.

As of April 30, 2021, the tehsil has had 32 COVID-19 cases with a death toll of six. Sampling is done every Tuesday and sometimes on Fridays as well.

“We have also made special provisions to help people isolate. We also distribute free masks, soaps and sanitisers to those who cannot afford them. Our aim is also to help people in their mental wellbeing as well,” she says.