Why companies need to create unique and inclusive wellness programmes for women employees

The pandemic has blurred the lines between work and home, and it has disproportionately impacted women. Women encompass half the eligible workforce, and when they are compelled to reduce their hours or worse yet, quit their jobs, it hurts businesses across all sectors.

Women's participation rate in the workforce has plummeted to its lowest in decades. As per Deloitte’s report on, ‘Women @ Work: A global outlook’, Indian women have also expressed that they feel less hopeful about career prospects when compared to the period before the pandemic.

Support women’s health

Companies that invest in patient education and healthcare of their female employees have an edge over others. They can reap abundant rewards in terms of productivity and employee retention.

According to a 2018 McKinsey study, companies with gender-diverse executive teams tend to outperform male-dominated companies in terms of EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) by 21 percent, and in terms of creating long-term value by 27 percent. Covid has impressed upon us that we must view health not just from an illness perspective, but also from a wellness point of view.

A service that is gaining popularity is ‘Health Coaching’, which is a 1:1 coaching programme to help people improve women’s wellness, and achieve their target health goals like improving sleep, better nutrition, weight management, and more.

When employees are healthy, it results in the growth of the overall output of the company, owing to higher physical and mental energy levels, and reduced absence due to sickness.

Further, enabling access to on-demand care and digital healthcare, especially for mental health and lifestyle management, increases employee satisfaction and performance.

Companies need to take the lead

One cannot treat what one doesn’t talk about. For instance, a lack of awareness about safe sexual practices and more importantly about the need for regular STI testing means a lot of sexually active people in India are complacent about getting tested.

Many people also aren’t aware that all STIs are treatable. The fear and stigma associated with a positive result often mean that people simply don’t get tested. The consequences of undiagnosed and untreated STIs can be quite serious.

For example, untreated chlamydia and gonorrhoea are big contributors to infertility in women. These are two infections that can be cured with a simple dose of antibiotics if detected early. Similarly, a lot of other health issues such as PCOS and Vaginismus can also be easily managed with the right kind of care.

Therefore, clinician-led patient education drives help patients become aware of their health conditions and are able to essay the role of equal partners in making their healthcare decisions.

Safe spaces for their health

We have spoken to thousands of women, and we’ve heard across board that they struggle to find non-judgemental practitioners who offer patient-centric care and respect their autonomy. Companies can bridge this gap by partnering with healthcare brands and bringing on board best-in-class clinical support. Tying up with aggregators of clinicians or discovery platforms may not suffice.

One needs to actively seek collaborators with dedicated in-house clinical teams, who commit hours, lead the development of products, and facilitate awareness drives.

There are a few digital health clinics which are fullstack in terms of their services, and offer longterm care programmes and diagnostic testing services as well. This ensures that women aren’t running from post to pillar to access holistic care.

Additional healthcare support

Companies should consider offering comprehensive benefits around women's wellness, fertility, pregnancy, and childcare, which needs to extend beyond maternity leave - crucial to prevent attrition after childbirth and support future mothers.

Women should also be given the option of menstrual leave/ work from home as some of them suffer from period-related issues such as premenstrual dysphoric disorder, premenstrual exacerbation, and dysmenorrhea.

Unfortunately, these benefits are often inaccessible due to high costs, limited availability, and inadequate benefits from their employers. However, investing in additional healthcare for women increases return-to-work rate and employee loyalty.

It is heartening to note that several organisations have been proactively reaching out to curate unique and inclusive wellness programmes to keep their female employees motivated during the pandemic. A high percentage of women in a company is also perceived to have a healthier organisational culture, a better work-life balance, and opportunities to make a difference.

By empowering them and enabling women to care for their physical and emotional health, we ensure their continued participation in the workforce.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)