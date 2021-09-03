44 pc Indian women’s income adversely affected by pandemic: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted 44 percent of women's salaries. As much as 60 percent of Indian women working part-time jobs and 37 percent of full-time employees faced pay cuts amidst the pandemic, a study conducted by consulting and analytics firm Economix Consulting Group (ECG) finds.

A whopping 60 percent reported a worsening state of mental health.

Targeting working women between the ages of 20 and 60 years, ECG’s research report on the impact of COVID-19 on urban working women in India ran a pan-India survey among various professions ranging from the private sector, academic professionals, entrepreneurs, and medical professionals to understand the pandemic’s effect.

It looked at various factors like working status, professional and personal workload, productivity, income, job losses, and domestic support systems.

Many women let go of familiar daily schedules. Women working seven to ten hours a day in the pre-COVID-19 times have now reduced to 35 percent.

Between the two waves of COVID-19, 14 percent of women surveyed were compelled to switch to part-time jobs. Another 10 percent work less than four days a week, which were both attributed to declining business activity and the burden of household chores.

On the other hand, those working more than 10 hours a day or having no fixed work timings also increased from four to 14 percent. Women working seven days a week increased by three percent.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, 36 percent of women continued to commute using two-wheelers and cars, to work.

The rampant effects of the pandemic explain a global phenomenon called 'shecession' where the pandemic-induced economic crisis is affecting more women than men. Data from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) revealed that women were nearly twice as likely as men to lose their jobs.

The recovery rate also revealed a vast gender-based difference. In fact, women are continuing to lose jobs while men's employment has neared pre-pandemic levels. Two million more women are likely to suffer job loss in 2021.