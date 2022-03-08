[Women’s Day] Why is it important for women to take self-care break?

The seconds hand of the alarm clock went ‘Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock’ in the morning and so did her heart beat. It was 5:00 in the morning and while a part of her still wished to continue that deep slumber, stressful thoughts about her project guidelines, her son’s open house, healthy meal planning for the family, and grocery shopping jolted her awake.

She sprang out of bed with a grueling sensation in her stomach and an uncomfortable headrush, feeling all tired and grumpy. She spends her entire day feeling exhausted, keyed up and on edge. While the days pass, it is usually the same cycle again and again day after day. I am sure many can relate to this constant feeling of tiredness or at least know of someone that can.

As women, we all grew up learning that saying no or putting yourself and your needs first is both selfish and wrong. We were taught to think of others first, prioritise the needs of others before ourselves. Society also believes that women are born nurturers and caretakers, a notion that was only exaggerated during the pandemic.

As a result, many women find themselves feeling burnt out, a constant feeling of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion usually triggered by excessive and prolonged stress.

Burnout reduces productivity and depletes your energy, making you feel helpless, hopeless, resentful and there is a sense of demoralisation. You start feeling like you are just existing, and that you have nothing more to give.

If left undiagnosed, sometimes burnout can also lead to compassion, fatigue, a condition in which there is diminished ability to empathise or feel compassion for others often described as a negative cost of caring.

The consequences of burnout and compassion fatigue include lowered concentration, numbness or feelings of helplessness, irritability, and decreased self-satisfaction.

Lack of self-care can also leave you feeling tired all the time. Not prioritising yourself and your health can wreak havoc on your physical health.

From vitamin deficiencies and lowered immunity, to complete emotional and physical exhaustion are all different ways in which your body is telling you to rest and focus on your own health.

How to avoid burnout?

The most effective way of avoiding burnout is by actively investing in self love and care. Self-care means actively listening to your body’s needs and fulfilling them. It also means being there for yourself, taking time out for something you like to do, and keeping yourself fit and active.

Self-care can mean different things for different people. Even though selfcare for women is spoken about frequently in public spaces today, women continue to feel guilty when it comes to explicitly asking for time off.

Some common myths surrounding self-care are that self-care is selfish, narcissistic, and expensive. Self-care is not selfish, instead taking care of yourself is a reminder to you and others that your individual needs are equally important, if not more.

By taking care of yourself, you ensure that you have enough energy to take care of others around you as well. Self-care makes you a better caregiver and it can therefore never be an act of selfishness.

People often associate self-care with going to expensive spas and doing luxury shopping, but self-care can be as free and simple as you’d like - for instance, making your bed in the morning can be a self-care activity for some.

Some simple and inexpensive activities that each one of us can do in order to take care of ourselves include taking a relaxing shower, listening to music, lighting aromatic candles in the house, attending comedy events, taking the time out to plan a nutritious diet, developing healthy emotional boundaries and learning to say ‘no’, regularly exercising, tracking your water intake, etc.

While burnout may feel frustrating and may feel like you’re stuck in a rut, please keep in mind that not all is lost and that it can be easily reversed. One can manage most symptoms of burnout by taking care of their mind and body! Understanding the unique needs of your own body is the first step towards recovery.

