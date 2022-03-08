India’s first 100 pc women-owned FLO Industrial Park begins operations in Hyderabad with 25 green projects

To mark International Women's Day, Hyderabad-based FLO Industrial Park in partnership with the Government of Telangana, on Tuesday announced the launch of operations by 25 women-owned and operated units at the park, representing 16 diverse green category industries.

The 50-acre, India’s first 100 percent women-owned FLO Industrial Park, established with an investment of Rs 250 crore, is a first-of-its-kind and the flagship project of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

With participation open to Chapter Members and national members of FLO, the park has already garnered tremendous interest from women entrepreneurs to run and operate their businesses.

Conceptualised in 2013 exclusively for women, the industrial park was formally inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT E&C, MA&UD, and Industries & Commerce Departments, in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT, Govt of Telangana; Balamallu, Chairman TSIIC, EV; Narasimha Reddy, VC & MD, TSIIC; Hanumantha Rao, Dy. Collector, Sangareddy; Ujjwala Singhania, FLO National President; Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad.

Jyotsna Angara and others, including 25 women entrepreneurs, have set up their businesses at the park.

KT Rama Rao urged entrepreneurs to think big, focus on emerging technologies, aerospace, defence, food processing, and forge global partnerships.

He promised another 100 acres for the expansion of the FLO Industrial Park, subject the park focused on novel products. He also offered an additional 10 percent subsidy for women entrepreneurs.

FLO National President Ujjwala Singhania, in her address, said, “The objective of FIP (FLO Industrial Park) is to propagate and encourage sustainable development and growth."

She added, "The commencing of FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad today is a significant milestone, and will pave the way to create more integrated business townships linked to the industrial parks and establish such projects at various chapters.”

Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter, said, “The dream-to-reality of this project is the result of the support from the Government of Telangana. We are happy to announce today the commencement of 25 green projects totally owned by women, with many more in the pipeline, we expect this industrial park to generate 1600+ jobs in the next two years of operations.”

FLO and its members infused significant investment to build this park, wherein the government provided the roads, electricity, water, sewerage, and sub-station facilities.

The park has also created amenities to offer a home environment for women by keeping in mind the necessities of women entrepreneurs, including designing crèches and playschools.

