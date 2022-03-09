On International Women's Day, Tezos India launched a month-long campaign ‘SheCrypt - Women in Crypto & Blockchain’ in a bid to encourage increased and active participation of women in the crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

A decentralised open-source blockchain, Tezos India will organise a number of virtual panel discussions, masterclasses with industry experts, and Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, among other awareness and education-centric activities as part of the SheCrypt campaign.

“With blockchain being a booming sector that holds humongous potential, SheCrypt is here to support budding female blockchain enthusiasts in their career journeys. This initiative not only encourages women to learn about blockchain and be inspired by what the industry has to offer, but also facilitates them to interact with leading industry experts and mentors to accelerate their careers in the crypto and blockchain space," said Poorvi Sachar, Head - Operations, ﻿Tezos India﻿.

India is rapidly progressing in its efforts to improve financial inclusion for women, but there is a long way to go.

“Blockchain technology has already improved business operations in many sectors, and SheCrypt truly believes women are going to be at the forefront of driving this innovation forward. We look forward to a power-packed month as we proceed with the various activities planned for this campaign.”

Career acceleration in tech

The platform will have virtual sessions with industry experts such as Firdosh Sheikh, CEO, Drife; Tarusha Mittal, Co-Founder and COO, Oropocket; Echo Li, NE Asia – Marketing Lead, TA APAC; and Sumin Kwon, Marketing Exective, TZ APAC who will discuss – ‘Opportunities for women in Web3’.

Tezos India has partnered with PinkStripes, a career accelerator platform for women's career development, for the campaign.

Seema Mishra, Co-Founder, Pinkstripes says, “We have been supporting women’s career acceleration in technology, and are delighted to partner with Tezos India’s SheCrypt initiative to enable more women adopting careers in blockchain, NFTs, and other allied domains.

"We believe that together we will be able to create great impact in this area, and as the mentoring partner for SheCrypt, our focus area will be on helping more and more women kickstart and grow their careers in Web3.”

﻿WazirX﻿, Kalamint, ﻿Drife﻿, and ﻿Oropocket﻿ are some of the other notable players in the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 space who will be joining the SheCrypt initiative.

