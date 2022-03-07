Women job applications witnessed 25pc Y-o-Y increase in 2021: Report

The hiring spree in India is still on. The participation of women in the Indian job market since the pandemic is increasing.

Women are actively looking for job opportunities through various online job portals across all sectors. According to a report by Naukri.com, women's job applications witnessed a 25 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in 2021.

It adds that there is a constant rise in the number of women job seekers or applicants. The data says there were 2,113 million female job applications in 2021, the number was 1,687 million in 2020 and 1,410 million in 2019. In terms of women's job applications, the report witnessed a 25 percent Y-o-Y in 2021, and a 20 percent Y-o-Y in 2020.

"With over 20 crore female job applications across all industries, functional areas and experience bands on our platform is a positive indication that Indian women are open to exploring new career opportunities. The y-o-y growth of 25 percent in women job applications in 2021 can be credited to the pandemic-induced new working models of remote/hybrid. As a result, women professionals, especially those who were on break are now motivated than ever to restart their careers and take up work assignments.", said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, ﻿ Naukri.com ﻿

The study revealed that the platform registered 38 lakh active women job seekers on the platform in 2019. This increased to 41 lakh in 2020.

In 2021, it saw an active women jobseeker base of 47 lakh. With regards to active female jobseekers, the hiring platform saw a 15 percent Y-o-Y growth in 2021 and a 9 percent Y-o-Y increase in 2020. The data shows the number of active applicants is also gradually increasing.