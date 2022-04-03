Meet four women enabling a better and happier world for children with autism

Anyone who has parented and cared for children with special needs will know the challenges associated with raising them.

Autism Disorder Spectrum is one neurodevelopmental condition that is found in 10 lakh people per year in India – and yet there is little awareness and acceptance. For parents of children diagnosed with autism, finding the right resources and facility for a conducive learning environment remains the first and common challenge in addition to societal stigma.

HerStory has curated a list of four women who have seen the biases way too often – as a bystander or special needs parent – and decided to devise a solution.

Madhavi Adimulam

For IT professional Madhavi Adimulam, it was a challenge to find the right school for her son who was diagnosed with autism. After a few years of working in the UK and relocating to Hyderabad, she noted the search for good and affordable schools that could support the growth and education for children with autism was futile; most special schools operated as day care centres and the children were left on their own.

In 2007, Madhavi decided to take matters into her own hands and started Ananya Child Development and Early Intervention Clinic (ACDEC).

As stigma around autism was prevalent, she invited volunteers from Europe to provide training and raise awareness to ensure an environment where children with autism can grow and identify their true talent and now provides holistic care including early detection, intervention, and education.

In 2018, the ACDEC business switched to a franchise-based model where its two additional centres are owned by mothers of children with special needs.

Gowri Ramesh

During a Diwali festival, Gowri Ramesh’s son got burnt but didn’t bat an eyelid in pain; he was later diagnosed with autism. Gowri then decided to study autism and children with special needs and enrolled for a degree in special education. An economics graduate, she had worked as a German-language translator for large MNCs back in the 80s.

Soon, when other parents of special children approached her with many questions, she teamed up with Reshmy Nikith, to start Little Hearts Foundation for the differently-abled where they are taught sports, arts, music, and academics, to help them discover their skills and interests.

Devangana Mishra

Most schools are not fully aware of the best ways to work with children of special needs and they are often subjected to harsh treatment.

At 19 years of age, Devangana Mishra saw this first hand as a learning specialist at Vasant Valley School. After pursuing a dual MA in autism and intellectual disabilities from Columbia University, New York, in 2009, she spent the last decade working with autistic children from around the world.

In November 2021, she launched ﻿Brain Bristle﻿, a Mumbai-based organisation that works with 16 children – aged between four to 16 – diagnosed with a special need or labelled on the spectrum of autism. Instead of a standard course, Devangara uses the Reggio Emilia Approach to recognise their potential, and build strength and courage.

Surabhi Verma

Surabhi Verma studied early childhood development and completed her graduation in autism from University of Birmingham in UK as well as master’s in child development from MS University, Vadodara. While working at Max Hospital and other therapy centres, she saw that parents of special needs children go from pillar to post and spent a lot of time travelling in search of the best therapies and guidance to little avail.

This led her to start Sparsh for Children, a multidisciplinary therapy centre located in South Delhi to help children with autism, dyslexia, and other learning disorders, in 2005.

With a team of qualified special educators, an occupational therapist, speech and language pathologist, and child psychologist, Sparsh caters to the age group ranging from 18 months to 20 years. Surabhi’s main challenge is finding the right and qualified professionals.