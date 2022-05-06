Menu
Millennial moms are big time online shoppers, discover online businesses: Survey

By Tenzin Norzom|6th May 2022
Indian millenial mothers do not only love shopping but prefer quality over quantity, and willing to pay premium price for eco-friendly and sustainable products.
For three-fourths of urban Indian mothers, the internet is the ultimate medium for shopping and discovering new brands on social media platforms, according to a YouGov survey released a day ahead of Mother’s Day.

As many as 80 percent of millennial mothers aged between 26 and 41 use the internet to purchase products and services, as well as for streaming audio and video-based entertainment content, the survey found. Many also spend time on social media platforms and leverage the internet to gather information, keep up with news and current affairs, and access emails and work as well.

Online survey

ALSO READ

Meet the serial entrepreneur who started an AI-powered global ecommerce accelerator

When it comes to discovering new brands, social media apps (89 percent) top the list, followed by social groups on WhatsApp and other platforms (84 percent), as well as influencers and bloggers (52 percent). Fashion (82 percent), beauty and food (70 percent each) emerged as three most shopped categories among these women.

“With the pandemic hastening the transition to the digital space, it is not surprising to see the internet becoming the go-to place for mothers- especially millennials, to fulfil their shopping needs,” YouGov said in its release.

However, more than half of them consider quality over quantity, with 41 percent of those surveyed prioritising sustainability of a product and their accreditations. The survey said millennial mothers prefer eco-friendly and non-toxic ingredients.


While mothers tend to be loyal customers, as many as 76 percent of respondents are open to trying a new brand and willing to pay a premium price for good quality skincare products.


Amidst increasing digital adoption among consumers during the pandemic, India has also witnessed a dramatic growth of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. In 2020, the total addressable D2C market was valued at $33.1 billion and is expected to grow nearly threefold and reach $100 billion by 2025.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

