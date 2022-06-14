Google announces startup accelerator programme for women entrepreneurs

﻿Google﻿ has announced the launch of 'Google for Startups Accelerator India - India Women Founders', an accelerator programme specifically for women entrepreneurs. The programme is aimed at helping women founders address challenges that are unique to their experience, including fundraising and hiring, according to a company statement.





The inaugural batch of Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders programme will accept up to 20 women-founded/co-founded startups in India, including startups at the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) stage, and support them through a three-month programme.

ALSO READ Role of women entrepreneurs in India’s economic growth story

Google stated in a blog post that it will place special focus on areas like access to networks, access to capital, hiring challenges, mentorship, and many others. In addition to these, the curriculum will include workshops and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, web, product strategy, and growth, as well as provide access to a global community of women founders.

The company stated that the programme is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India’s digitally-trained workforce—be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill, or young graduates seeking a headstart on their career—with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful.





The programme will accept applications till July 10, 2022.