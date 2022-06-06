Menu
LXME featured in Queen's Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album

By Rekha Balakrishnan
June 06, 2022, Updated on : Mon Jun 06 2022 08:47:48 GMT+0000
LXME featured in Queen's Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album
LXME is the only Indian company to be featured in the commemorative album that marks 70 years of the Commonwealth.
Share on
close

Fintech startup ﻿LXME﻿ has been featured in the Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album, released in honour of Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom. The prestigious Official Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album charts the trials and triumphs of The Queen’s 70-year reign and also features a select number of outstanding individuals and organisations from across the country and the Commonwealth.


The album ‘Platinum Jubilee Pageant Commemorative Album’ was launched on June 5, 2022, as part of the UK’s four-day bank holiday weekend of Jubilee celebrations.


Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, represented the company at the event.

On the achievement, she said, “We are humbled and immensely honoured to have received this global recognition of all our efforts and tribulations in empowering Indian women. At LXME, it has been our endeavour to simplify finance for Indian women and encourage them to take charge of their finance. This global recognition will enable us to demonstrate the advantages of greater equality, diversity, and inclusion in the financial and investments sector.”

The book, which is the only official one to be published celebrating the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, is produced by publisher St James’s House and written by royal authors Robert Jobson and Katie Nicholl, with contributions by Tom Parker Bowles.

ALSO READ

Mumbai-based fintech startup LXME aims to bridge the gap between women and finance

LXME, named after the Hindu Goddess of wealth, is a woman-first financial platform focused on reducing the financial gender disparity in India. Founded in mid-2020, LXME aims to simplify money matters for women by creating and facilitating a community of women to engage in conversations that make them confident about gaining more control of their finances and learn from each other as they progress on their financial journeys.


LXME’s Think module offers financial content that can help users learn more, while the Learn feature offers interactive online courses on money management. The Financial Fitness Bootcamp teaches users the basics of financial planning including investing across life stages, debt management, and the importance of insurance.


The startup also offers literature on financial topics, goal-based investment calculators, and the option for women on the platform to invest in five mutual funds, based on their goals and timelines for the investments, via the LXME app or website.

