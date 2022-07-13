Menu
From us to you - conversations to kick-start change

By Devlena collishaw & Rekha Balakrishnan
July 13, 2022, Updated on : Wed Jul 13 2022 02:21:31 GMT+0000
From us to you - conversations to kick-start change
The HerStory Community, through consistent engagement plans to bring women from all walks of life together - to educate, inspire and interact with each other via a common platform.
Would you rather pick up a sanitary napkin from the supermarket because it’s less embarrassing than asking the sales“man” in the medical store, who will go to great lengths to discreetly pack it in black bags for you. And, why is period leave still spoken about in hushed tones?


Growing up, did you ever wonder why sex was such a hushed topic and your knowledge came from fleeting conversations with inexperienced peers or the internet? Have you wondered why even today, products advertise the advantages of having a lighter skin tone that feeds into the innate stereotypes of millions of Indians - equating fair skin with beauty and black with ugly.


As women, we are asked to fit into certain moulds - often designed by a patriarchal school of thought. One that rarely encourages us to speak up on matters we feel strongly about. HerStory is breaking the silence by speaking on subjects that are considered a stigma, or are defined as ‘taboo’ by society.


We plan to do this through consistent engagement that will bring women from all walks of life together - to educate, inspire and interact with each other via a common platform.


The HerStory Community will be a safe space to encourage healthy discussions on matters that need more voices, individually and collectively.


We stand unique in our determination to speak up and tear fences around social pressures that impinge upon the many prejudices that women face .


We aim to do this through informed dialogue, where we support our womankind to come forward and speak up without fear or hesitation.


We look forward to your participation as we attempt to bring in “the change we wish to see in this world”.


Be curious, be fierce and do watch this space for more!


May the force be with (you) us!


For more information and to connect with the HerStory Community, please write to Devlena Collishaw at devlena.c@yourstory.com

Edited by Anju Narayanan

