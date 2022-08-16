Menu
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Ishvari Prasanna took the unconventional course to make a career in golf

By Nikita Bameta
August 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Aug 17 2022 06:21:49 GMT+0000
Ishvari Prasanna is a professional golfer at Women's Golf Association of India. In her conversation with HerStory, the young golfer takes us through her journey along the golf course.
What made Ishvari Prasanna take up golf, a sport that is not commonly played in India and one that is not popular among women? 


It was her ability to hit the ball far — a quality that helped her stand out as a young sportsperson and one of the reasons why she got hooked to the sport. There’s been no looking back for Ishvari ever since she picked up the golf club. 


Reflecting on her journey, Ishvari shares, “It started about eight years ago. My dad is a member of the Karnataka Golf Association, and he enrolled my brother and me in a summer camp. I used to play tennis before, so I had good hand-eye coordination, and I could hit the ball far. I enjoyed being able to do that and being in the top of the league back then.”


From being a junior-level player to moving into the amateur league and turning professional in 2019, the journey has been amazing, says the young golfer, who is now looking forward to the next golfing season after a COVID-induced break. 

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Why Indian Women Cricket team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana hopes more girls take up cricket


What does she think is the best part about being a sportsperson? The ability to emerge tougher after every result. 


Ishvari thinks every athlete has their fair share of ups and downs, just like in life, and this just makes them tougher for the next bout. 


“The fact that there is always a next game, there is always a next round, where you can always perform better [is amazing]. I am so lucky that I am able to do it; I think that is more than anything I can ask for,” she says. 


Back in school, Ishvari had to balance sports and academics, which she describes as a “great advantage” as she always had one or the other to look forward to.


Ishvari believes that her formative years instilled discipline in her. She learnt to manage her time and give her best in everything. “It has been challenging but fun, and I wouldn't have had it any other way,” she stresses. 


“There's always tomorrow, there is always the next day. Just get back up and put yourself out there. There is always going to be an up once there is a down. So, you will have your share of wins, just hang in there and do what you love,” is her parting advice to young girls in every field.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

