Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Vidhi Puri, the entrepreneur who is stirring and shaking up the world of spirits

By Nikita Bameta
August 16, 2022, Updated on : Tue Aug 16 2022 08:57:06 GMT+0000
Vidhi Puri is the Founder of The Cocktail Story, India's first digital platform that is building an ecosystem of the hospitality industry, alcobev brands, and spirit enthusiasts.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Blogs are a dime a dozen, but very few scale to a pan-India movement. 


Four years back, Vidhi Puri turned her passion into a profession by building ﻿The Cocktail Story﻿ (TCS), India's first digital platform dedicated to building an ecosystem of the hospitality industry, alcobev brands, and spirit enthusiasts.


The platform takes the Indian bar story to a global audience and unites spirit enthusiasts pan India over unique cocktail experiences.


Vidhi, who loves to host people and parties, was with her friends one day when she just happened to say, “I have so many cocktail stories to tell!” She returned home and impulsively created an Instagram page, The Cocktail Story, that very night. 


Starting off as a blog, 11 days later, she put out her first post about a cocktail she had curated at home, and the ride began. As her documentation journey unfolded, Vidhi started envisioning the bigger picture—something that would further extend her desire to document cocktail experiences. 

“I began interacting with Indian bartenders and realised that no one speaks about them; this was around 2018,” Vidhi says. 

This realisation and the desire to bridge the gap between bartenders and alcohol beverage consumers led Vidhi to start TCS. 

ALSO READ

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Rina Shah, India’s first professional female polo player, a shoe designer, businesswoman, and DJ

Her vision had now transitioned from a blog to creating a digital educational community for those interested in drinks—the aim being information dissemination via authentic Indian sources. 


The platform soon started hosting a series of events, conducted masterclasses, and created a buzz around cocktails with interesting content from experts. 


The Cocktail Story’s first significant achievement was when it became the media partner for Beluga Signature 2019, the first-ever cocktail competition by Beluga in India. 


Currently, TCS stands strong with a team of 15 people and has evolved into a full-fledged marketing and PR agency and an ecommerce (TCS watch) venture, boasting over 95 brands. 


Vidhi, who graduated from Jesus and Mary College with English Honours and Ambedkar University with a master’s in gender studies, she was “an outsider in the hospitality world”. 

ALSO READ

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Why this 18-year old built Varnan, a virtual storytelling platform comprising grandma's tales

“I made sure I showed up at every event or a discussion. It has been tough fitting in, but once your work starts speaking for itself, everyone respects you,” she says, reflecting on her earlier days in the field.  


Elaborating on the challenges she faced in her journey, the founder recalls, “There were times when I had to travel alone at night after an event, which was a huge concern for my parents. I had to convince them because I believed in the potential of my work.” 

 

As advice for women entrepreneurs, Vidhi says, “Just go out there! If you like something, there’s scope right now to create a business out of it. People need to realise that the possibilities right now, for women or anyone, are endless.”

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Gender equality: Iceland laws you should know about

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Nikita Deshpande is bringing transparency and sustainability in the beauty and skincare industry

10 women social reformers who fought to bring change in India

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet entrepreneur Priyanka Save who engineered her way to make wine from Chikoo

Daily Capsule
Good Glamm’s babycare strategy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Esha Shukla: The product manager who dreamt big and refused to give up

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Nikita Deshpande is bringing transparency and sustainability in the beauty and skincare industry

Meet Sanober Pardiwalla, Bollywood’s first stuntwoman who performs death-defying stunts

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Ishvari Prasanna took the unconventional course to make a career in golf

From India to the world, this social entrepreneur is reviving Indian fibres with basketry

Gender equality: Iceland laws you should know about