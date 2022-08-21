Sangita Raj's foray into the world of beauty goes back to her college days when she had started modelling. Coming from a progressive family, she found herself taking charge of her own life without being told what to do at every moment.





“My parents were progressive, and while I grew up as a nerdy child, and while not a first bencher, I was always good academically. And I really was good at working with things with my hands. I would cut a dress and make different things out of it. For me it was all about touch, feel, colour, and look,” says Sangita.





Although an introverted person, Sangita found her niche with modelling while at college. It was her friends who, once while going out for a party, encouraged her to try modelling.





“I was really interested in fashion, so at some point I would have studied to become a designer. I thought of giving modelling a shot and started with Prasad Bidapa in Bengaluru. He helped with the grooming, putting us in place, and doing shows.”





Sangita continued to model while she was still at college in Bengaluru. However, she always knew modelling wasn’t something that she wanted to do for the long term. But it was something that helped her explore the world around her.





Soon enough, Sangita was roped into the agency Elite Model Management, along with actress Anushka Sharma, who coincidentally was modelling at the same time. The journey took her to Delhi, and she was briefly in Mumbai as well for shoots.





During this time, she realised that she couldn’t rely on something as subjective as beauty in the future. “I knew I couldn’t do this for a long time,” she states. “I knew I wanted to learn more. I was always open, I wanted to read, I wanted to learn more,” she adds.





During her stay in Chennai, Sangita considered getting into hairdressing. One of the things she wanted to do was to work with many women. “My journey as a hairdresser was one of the most satisfying ones. I got back to the time when I really enjoyed working with my hands,” explains Sangita.





According to her, the market for entrepreneurs opens up when they are true to themselves and don’t want to change anything regarding what they stand for.





If there is one thing that Sangita would like to tell her past self, it is to learn more about personal finance. Whether it is the amount of money to be spent, saved, or invested, it forms a very crucial part of people’s lives.





Advising all women leaders, Sangita says, “Leave the ego behind. Learn to do the lowest job supremely well. It is essential to know everything in your job, like folding a towel or sweeping the floor, regardless of how menial it might be. When you know and learn everything, you stop relying on others."