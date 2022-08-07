Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators Story
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Women entrepreneurs and their mantra for survival in an economic environment that is anti-investment

By Chinu Kala
August 07, 2022, Updated on : Sun Aug 07 2022 02:01:33 GMT+0000
Women entrepreneurs and their mantra for survival in an economic environment that is anti-investment
A problem faced by women entrepreneurs is the evident lack of role models and accomplished women to look up to in many male-dominated industries, this adds to the problem, slowing down the incorporation of diversity and equality in many such industries.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the current post-pandemic world, there has been a vast increase in women entrepreneurs and women-led enterprises, which is undeniably pleasing to hear, however; women observed the same prejudices, and a lack of opportunities to secure funding in the business world that have existed for decades now.


Individuals have stated several reasons to justify this enormous gap in the difference of securing an investment for men and women, but in the modern world it is not only important to nurture an inclusive environment, but necessary to do so. Women make up half the population, creating relevant and relatable products to cater to this market could be done better by nobody other than women themselves.


In addition to these obstacles, another problem faced by women entrepreneurs is the evident lack of role models and accomplished women to look up to in many male-dominated industries, this further adds to the problem, slowing down the incorporation of diversity and equality in many such industries. These are few aspects where I see tremendous potential for positive and profitable change, not only for women but men too.

Personal experience with the anti-investment economic environment for women

On several occasions, I’ve noticed how the current outlook and mindset towards women in business and corporate settings makes it even more difficult for women to progress in a particular field.


When I started my business journey in corporate merchandising, my job required me to work closely with brand managers, and I distinctly remember how challenging it was to get a meeting with the junior most marketing manager of a particular company. I was made to jump through countless hurdles, that in all honesty, I believed to be meaningless for a simple meeting with a junior marketing manager.


The point I’m making here is that women often must do much more to prove their worth to succeed in the business world.


Similarly; I once applied for a loan, and even approached several angel investors to help finance an experience store I wanted to launch, to my surprise, I wasn’t asked questions regarding my brand and business capabilities, but I was greeted with questions such as “Ma’am you have a three-year-old child at home, do you believe that you will have enough time to focus on your business?” The gender bias undertone has been loud and clear in almost every business interaction I’ve had so far in my business journey.


However, I’m happy to say that I’ve noticed a gradual change and acceptance towards women in the business world, and a change in corporate culture and workspace inclusivity is evident as well.

Overcoming biases towards women entrepreneurs

As slow and sometimes futile as this process might seem, there are a few ways we can all contribute towards an inclusive and equal environment for female entrepreneurs and women-led businesses:


Firstly, we can encourage and support girls from a young age to take up positions of leadership and change the old-school gender constructs to support a modern mindset towards this issue; both for boys and girls.


Secondly, existing female entrepreneurs can be more outspoken and visible in the public eye, to show young girls that there are individuals in accomplished and successful positions they can relate to and look up to for inspiration and assurance.


Lastly, men in leadership and impactful positions can hire capable female talent to impact and relate to women via different aspects of business such as sales, marketing etc. this will also enable female talent to learn and grow in the workplace and eventually help other women do the same.


Progress and healthy development is a slow but steady process if the right intentions and goals are in place. However, an inspiring mantra is undoubtedly one of the greatest tools to make it through struggle; mine is perseverance. Regardless of the circumstances, I would advise female entrepreneurs and young girls alike to remember this word and remind themselves that perseverance will be the key to success of any kind.


(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CWG 2022: Indian women sportspersons clinch medals, make the country proud

Movies shattering stereotypes around women

10 women social reformers who fought to bring change in India

This woman entrepreneur started an adaptive clothing label after losing 80 pc mobility

Daily Capsule
Indian D2C’s international ambitions
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

CWG 2022: Indian women sportspersons clinch medals, make the country proud

Movies shattering stereotypes around women

Women entrepreneurs in the artificial intelligence domain

Barriers to success: What is holding India’s women entrepreneurs back?

Deepa Malik: The Paralympian who won India’s hearts with her extraordinary story

What makes women angels "most valuable investors"?