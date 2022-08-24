Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

)
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Yamini Reddy believes being a tennis player helped her become a good entrepreneur

By Sindhu Kashyaap
August 24, 2022, Updated on : Wed Aug 24 2022 01:41:31 GMT+0000
In this conversation with HerStory —Womenkind 100 women leaders, Yamini Reddy talks about her journey of playing tennis professionally and starting her own PR firm.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

“Honestly, I feel sports has given me an edge as compared to anything else in my life. The exposure, the confidence, the awareness, the ability to handle failure, and bounce back from it much faster, all of it. Staying calm, following a routine, there are so many small things…,” says Yamini Reddy.


Her father was a professional tennis player and her a basketball player. “So, they wanted us to play a sport, and they felt an individual sport would be good,” she adds.


What started off as fun became a bit more serious when she was about 14-15. She got the opportunity to play and travel internationally, finishing fifth in Asia and going on to play the junior Australian Open.


Yamini has led client mandates in the sectors of technology and sports, driving advocacy for some of the largest global semiconductor companies and creating category awareness and acceptance for new technologies.


Her forte has been to build strong teams and deliver client service excellence. An alumna of The University of South Dakota in Strategic Communications, the former athlete took the entrepreneurial plunge by starting her own public relations (PR) firm, The Outlier.


Yamini had to face two challenges—gender and age. She explains, the idea is to stick to what you do and be intellectually honest. By this she means it is important to be true to the work you do.


She says, “I'm actually pleasantly surprised by how open and accepting people have been. Before I came back, I was afraid of how I would be treated– whether people would respect my ideas and my opinions. I do believe though that it is the way you put your point across that matters. If you can back it up with relevant data and insights, I don't think gender matters on that front. I think your knowledge and your quality of work will prove itself in the long run. That's what I've really found to be true.”


Working in a field dominated by men hasn’t affected her work, the entrepreneur says.


“I work with a majority of men in leadership positions, and it's really encouraging to see a rise in women entrepreneurs. It's also encouraging to see the acceptance because people are willing to listen today, regardless of who you are, what you look like, where you come from, if you're good, you're good,” Yamini shares about her learnings as a leader.


What should the leaders of tomorrow keep in mind?


“I think you need to know what you want and you need to motivate yourself. There's no amount of motivation that can come from outside unless you're willing to do it yourself. So, you need to have that fire within yourself to wake up every day and want to go after what you want. And if you don't want it bad enough, you will know because you're not going to be putting in that effort,” advises Yamini.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

5 Indian men who fought for women's rights and helped change their lives for the better

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Surabhi Washishth, the youngest woman general partner in India

Know your rights: 10 laws that protect women and their rights

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] From a VC investor to turning author: The story of Shalini Prakash

Daily Capsule
Wanted: Drone pilots
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Surabhi Washishth, the youngest woman general partner in India

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] From a VC investor to turning author: The story of Shalini Prakash

Meet the wedding planner who also rescues snakes

This artist brings the susegad of the Konkan region to her sculptures and figurines

Amazon’s delivery service partner launches first all-women station in Northeast India

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Diving into the world of biotech with Dr Ezhil Subbian