The Good Glamm Group partners with Project Naveli, Workverse to help girls from underserved communities

By Rekha Balakrishnan
October 19, 2022, Updated on : Wed Oct 19 2022 06:39:07 GMT+0000
The Good Glamm Group partners with Project Naveli, Workverse to help girls from underserved communities
The Good Glamm Group has partnered with Project Naveli and Workverse to launch the second cohort of the Nimaya flagship programme, which helps girls from under-served communities build aspirational careers.
﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿ has partnered with Project Naveli and Workverse to launch the second cohort of the Nimaya flagship programme, which helps girls from under-served communities build aspirational careers. 


Naiyya Saggi, Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group; along with Navya Naveli Nanda, Founder, Project Naveli; and Samyak Chakrabarty, Founder Workverse; hosted an inspirational session on entrepreneurship and critical thinking for 30 young women pursuing engineering at the group’s Mumbai office.


Speaking on the occasion, Naiyya Saggi said, "Across the Good Glamm Group, we believe it is critical that we help our young girls with critical workplace readiness skills especially in STEM. As a woman in tech myself, I believe what Navya and Samyak are building is an extremely critical part of democratising skills and ensuring more bright young women get the opportunity to meet their potential. We too are passionate about accelerating potential across communities of women across India.” 


Adding to this in a joint statement, Navya Naveli Nanda and Samyak Chakrabarty shared, “21st century workplace skills are a platform for women to lead in the new world of work. Many sought after skills like emotional intelligence, creativity thinking and critical thinking are innate in women. Our goal is to train our cohorts to harness these superpowers for career success. For the Nimaya programme, our vision is to democratise access to high quality exposure and opportunity - required to achieve growth in a fast paced & transforming business landscape.”


Also present at the event were mentors and leaders from the The Good Glamm Group--Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co.; Deep Ganatra, Group CTO; Kartik Rao, Group CHRO; Avani Shah, data science expert; and Deep Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Sirona. They shared their professional journeys with the young women and highlighted real life leadership challenges, learnings, advice on critical thinking and building problem solving skills.


The Nimaya flagship programme, jointly run by Project Naveli and Workverse, imparts skills like critical thinking, problem solving, collaboration and storytelling, highly preferred by employers. Its aim is to democratise access to 21st century skills.


According to a press statement, it has specifically chosen to focus on women as it believes proficiency in these skills can enable women achieve leadership positions in the corporate world.

Edited by Megha Reddy

